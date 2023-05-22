Yatra will oversee all of IDFC FIRST Bank's travel needs, including flight and hotel bookings, along with other auxiliary services, enhancing travel management efficiency and offering employees a streamlined travel experience

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, further strengthens its corporate presence through its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra"), by entering into an Agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, a leading private sector bank in India. As part of the agreement, Yatra will serve as the corporate travel partner for IDFC FIRST Bank.

Under the agreement, Yatra will serve as the comprehensive corporate travel services provider for IDFC FIRST Bank. This entails managing a wide spectrum of travel-related services such as flight, hotel, and cab bookings. With its advanced technology platform, progressive tools, and exceptional customer service, Yatra aims to optimize IDFC FIRST Bank's travel management operations while delivering a frictionless travel experience for its employees.

Commenting on the association, Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "At Yatra, our commitment is to offer superior corporate travel solutions and simplify the travel booking process for our partners. Our extensive network and cutting-edge technology platform will empower IDFC FIRST Bank to manage their travel needs with greater efficiency, ultimately saving them both time and cost. Our goal is to automate the entire travel booking process, thereby eliminating common travel hurdles. We are thrilled to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank and look forward to assisting them in accomplishing their travel management objectives."

Leveraging its differentiated product portfolio and unique go-to-market strategy, Yatra has solidified its position as India's leading corporate travel management company. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of services, including domestic and international flight bookings, hotel reservations within India and abroad, and cab, train, and bus bookings for its corporate clients.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 corporate customers and it is one of India's leading online travel companies, operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

