Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
22.05.2023 | 15:02
SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Wins Workforce Go! Hotshot Partner of the Year

Collaborating to help small and mid-sized companies attract and retain top talent

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / SWK Technologies, Inc. announced that Workforce Go! -- the modern solution for human capital management -- has awarded SWK with its prestigious Hotshot Partner of the Year Award! Throughout its partnership with Workforce Go!, SWK has achieved a high volume of qualified opportunities, new client engagements, and a substantial increase in annualized revenue.

WFG HotShot Partner Award for SWK

WFG HotShot Partner Award for SWK



SWK and Workforce Go! have been working closely for years to help small and mid-sized companies attract and retain world-class talent during an era of low availability and high competition for the best employees. The collaboration has led to customer value-driven digital market strategies as well as joint marketing for key in-person events that include SWK's regional Sage Empower Conferences and Acumatica User Groups.

"We have been partnered with WFG for many years now and our partnership is top-notch," notes Carla Brown, SWK's VP of Partners and Alliances. "We also work with delivery of the solution and appreciate our relationship in delivering quality products and excellent execution of implementation."

About Workforce Go!

Workforce Go! provides a cloud human capital management (HCM) system, which hosts several seamlessly integrated human resource software modules, including recruiting, onboarding, time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, payroll, and more.

About SWK

SWK empowers small and mid-sized business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations by streamlining operations, reducing manual tasks, and gaining valuable insights into critical data. This is made possible by SWK's focus on modernizing accounting and finance systems, automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. SWK Managed Cloud Services, the cloud hosting and managed services division of SWK Technologies, is an award-winning IT solution provider and network defense resource. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

Contact:

Antonio Carrion, CMO
SWK Technologies, Inc.
(973) 396-1747
pr@swktech.com

Contact Information:

Antonio Carrion
CMO
pr@swktech.com
9723961747

SOURCE: SWK Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755849/SWK-Wins-Workforce-Go-Hotshot-Partner-of-the-Year

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
