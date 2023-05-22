MarqMetrix Inc: MarqMetrix Launches Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe for Pharma and Biopharma Industries

Designed to protect high-value pharma and bioprocessing batches from contamination, the Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe provides accurate and repeatable Raman measurement of liquids and solids without compromising the batch's purity.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / MarqMetrix, a leading provider of Raman spectroscopy solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and emerging industrial fermentation market, announces the launch of its new Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe. Designed to protect high-value batches from contamination, the Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe provides accurate and repeatable Raman measurement of liquids and solids without compromising the batch's purity.

MarqMetrix All-In-One and Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe

Made from sanitary finished (15Ra) 316 stainless steel and high-purity sapphire optics, the Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe is engineered to meet the requirements of the bioprocessing industry.

The introduction of the Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe comes in response to the increasing implementation of single-use solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry and growing customer demand for solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize contamination risks.

According to Brian Marquardt, MarqMetrix's founder and CEO, "The Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe is not only an essential tool for ensuring batch purity, but it also saves time and money by eliminating the need for time-consuming and expensive cleaning and validation procedures. By providing end-users with confidence in the safety and purity of their end product, the Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe adds significant value to the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing process."

The probe is packaged in tear away bags, making it easy to sterilize via autoclave, EtO, or integrated into larger single-use systems and gamma sterilized. Once the process is complete, the probe can be disposed of to ensure batch purity.

The Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe is compatible with standard Pg13.5 ports and matches the industry standard design of dissolved oxygen (DO) bioprocess probes, with 12mm diameter and 220mm and 120mm immersion lengths. The standard configuration includes a welded flange that prevents the probe from backing out of the port. Integrators can also customize the probe to suit their unique requirements.

The Single-Use BioReactor BallProbe is easily coupled to the MarqMetrix FiberHeadSU - the fiber optic interface to the MarqMetrix All-In-One Raman analyzer. The newly designed FiberHeadSU has a proprietary fitting that makes securely attaching and detaching the Single-Use BallProbe a breeze. End users must have a FiberHeadSU to use Single-Use BallProbes (standard FiberHeads can be converted to the FiberHeadSU model).

