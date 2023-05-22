Webull Corporation: Webull Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with the Launch of Webull 9.0 and Smart Advisor

Leading mobile brokerage continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of retail investors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023, a leading commission-free trading platform, is proudly celebrating its five-year anniversary. Since May 2018, Webull has offered its users professional level tools and analytics while creating an enjoyable, user-friendly investing experience.

To coincide with this important milestone, the company released the latest version of its platform, Webull 9.0, and launched Smart Advisor, an offering that leverages artificial intelligence to suggest a portfolio based on a user's responses to a risk assessment.

Webull 9.0 boasts an even better user experience, featuring new content and sophisticated tools, including Sage Tracker, which enables clients to track the investment moves of leading institutional investors, and Cash Management, alongside the new Smart Advisor.

The company developed Smart Advisor's algorithm in-house, which provides an easy user experience for customers. Smart Advisor will collect basic profile information including the customer's goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon, before suggesting an investment portfolio based on the responses and investing funds automatically. Users always have access to their funds, and once a withdrawal request is submitted, Smart Advisor will automatically sell holdings to raise cash to meet the request. This product also helps users better manage day-to-day portfolio monitoring, allows for fractional share trading, and rebalances when necessary-all at a low cost.

Webull remains committed to its mission of changing the way retail investors trade by providing greater accessibility, education, and optimized user experience, all with no commission or subscription barriers.

Over the past year, Webull has accomplished:

Cash Management APY: Eligible customers now earn 4.1% Annual Percentage Yield ("APY") interest on their uninvested cash balance.

Eligible customers now earn 4.1% Annual Percentage Yield ("APY") interest on their uninvested cash balance. Recurring Investments: Customers now have the ability to automatically invest in stocks (https://www.webull.com/stock-trading) and ETFs (https://www.webull.com/etfs).

Customers now have the ability to automatically invest in stocks (https://www.webull.com/stock-trading) and ETFs (https://www.webull.com/etfs). US Expansion: Webull has expanded operations in the US by opening a major office in St. Petersburg, Florida to support its ambitious growth plans.

Webull has expanded operations in the US by opening a major office in St. Petersburg, Florida to support its ambitious growth plans. Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty Partnerships: As part of Webull's sponsorship of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty basketball teams and the company's commitment to the New York City community in general, Webull has participated in initiatives like the opening of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) center in Brooklyn, NY in partnership with Digital Girl, Inc.

"This milestone anniversary, the launch of Webull 9.0 and Smart Advisor is not only a time for reflection on the company's accomplishments, but also demonstrates that we are at the forefront of the future of retail investing," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We are proud to introduce products to the market that make the investment experience easier and more efficient for our users."

Denier added: "These past five years have been extremely rewarding and I am very proud of the team's hard work, dedication, and all that they have achieved to create a more accessible platform for retail investors. I am incredibly excited about what the future holds for the company and its users."

Smart Advisor is free for customers until June 30, 2023. Beginning in July, customers will be charged the standard annualized fee of 20bps of assets under management (AUM), billed monthly.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com.

About Webull

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC ("Webull Advisors"), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.