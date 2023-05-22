Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028 | Ticker-Symbol: AFL
Tradegate
22.05.23
16:07 Uhr
61,40 Euro
-0,50
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,5061,6016:19
61,5061,6016:18
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2023 | 15:14
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Extends Wing of Support After Town Sign Is Stolen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated, Monday, May 22, 2023, Press release picture

As visitors enter the town of Flanders, New York, they're greeted with a sign that features "The Big Duck," a white, Peking duck not unlike the one featured in Aflac's logo.

For more than two decades, the sign has paid homage to the town's duck-farming history, but earlier this year, it went missing. Knowing the importance of this town icon and, of course, sharing an appreciation for ducks, Aflac Market Director Trevor Fennell stepped in and offered to replace the sign on behalf of Aflac.

"For Flanders residents, it is a familiar welcome home, and it's a friendly greeting for visitors to this lovely community," said Fennell. "At Aflac, we believe in doing the right thing, and this was, without a doubt, the right thing to do for such a wonderful town."

On May 15, at the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Road 104, representatives from the town of Flanders and from Aflac gathered together to unveil the new sign, so that town visitors and residents will once again be greeted by a familiar, welcoming face as they drive into Flanders.

Aflac | Aflac NY | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2300542

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756331/Aflac-Extends-Wing-of-Support-After-Town-Sign-Is-Stolen

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.