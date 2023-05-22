Acquisition strengthens Entravision's service offerings in Europe and Middle East, while adding a talented team of industry specialists within the e-commerce, entertainment and gaming arenas

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of BCNMonetize, a leading global mobile app marketing solutions company headquartered in Barcelona.

BCNMonetize provides mobile user acquisition, retention strategies and customer engagement solutions within the mobile app market. BCNMonetize's performance-based solutions appeal to trusted brands around the world, with over 100 clients in verticals including e-commerce, entertainment and gaming. The acquisition expands the Company's geographic presence in Spain and into Turkey, a new market for Entravision, with an international team of mobile marketing experts.

"We welcome BCNMonetize and its outstanding team of specialists, as we further our commitment to be a preferred growth partner for brands in more than 40 countries," said Chris Young, Interim CEO CFO of Entravision. "This acquisition bolsters Entravision's sales execution capabilities and allows us to keep capitalizing on the thriving global app market, with global mobile app user spending projected to increase from $469 billion in 2022 to $613 billion in 2025. We believe the addition of BCNMonetize will strengthen our foothold in new and emerging markets and advance our strategy to become one of the world's largest digital advertising solutions companies."

"We are excited to join the Entravision team as we continue to provide customized solutions for mobile app marketers around the world," added Emre Atalay, Co-Founder and CEO of BCNMonetize. "I am confident the combination of our expertise and Entravision's technology, scale and international presence will deliver best-in-class results for our brands and clients."

BCNMonetize's highly complementary product offering will be fully integrated into the Company's existing mobile growth solutions business, a key focus area within its Digital segment. All BCNMonetize employees will remain with the business.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company's largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005270/en/

