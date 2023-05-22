Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: A3C7S7 | ISIN: SE0017085020
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2023 | 15:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SignUp Software AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (282/23)

SignUp Software AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in SignUp Software AB. 

Short name:   SIGNUP   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017085020
----------------------------
Order book ID: 240382   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be June 5, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
