Seed Group; Gennius XYZ: Seed Group onboards Gennius XYZ to transform the digital asset ecosystem in MENA

DUBAI, UAE and MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced that it has onboarded Gennius XYZ, a fintech company with the aim of revolutionising the digital asset ecosystem. As a leading global innovator in digital asset management and loyalty programmes, Gennius XYZ seeks to work with Seed Group to further its customer base by fostering strategic partnerships and unrivalled business connections and establishing a local presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.





Together, Seed Group and Gennius XYZ will work on developing a sophisticated payment solution for banks and merchants, providing cross-border payment facilitation, launching "The world as one" a Motion Life Metaverse Platform, and establishing a global hub for CYMi, a base layer utility token.

Per this partnership, Seed Group's regional expertise will be combined with Gennius XYZ's cutting-edge solutions, resulting in a more seamless global commerce experience and a revolution in the digital asset ecosystem. This partnership is being deemed an important milestone in the company's growth and development process as it marches towards the aligned goals of innovation and customer value.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "Digital is no longer the future; it is shaping our world on a day-to-day, hour-to-hour basis. Start-ups like Gennius XYZ are playing an integral part in shaping our world. Our strategic partnership will focus on making digital accessible, seamless, and more fruitful for consumers in the UAE and the Middle East. The outcomes of this partnership will greatly benefit customers and organisations as the region looks to digitally take leaps across industries and sectors. We look forward to a fruitful association with Gennius."

Sergio Arana, CEO of Gennius XYZ, said, "Our partnership with Seed Group is a powerful alliance that will accelerate our mission to redefine the digital asset ecosystem in the MENA region. By combining Gennius XYZ's groundbreaking solutions and Seed Group's unrivalled regional expertise, we will create a new era of seamless commerce experiences and boundless opportunities for individuals and businesses. Together, we will embark on an exciting journey that will transform the way we interact with digital assets, connecting people globally through innovative technology and shared prosperity.

One of the highlights of this partnership includes launching a white-label platform combining rewards, payments, and Web3 features, empowering banks and merchants to increase revenue while users enjoy unparalleled benefits. The collaboration will also work on ways to promote the adoption of CYMi, a base layer utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. The two will also work on introducing The World as One, a groundbreaking metaverse platform designed to connect the global business community through art, music, and immersive virtual experiences.

About Gennius XYZ

Founded Gennius, we are dedicated to building and promoting human-to-human technologies that revolutionize digital engagement and loyalty. By harnessing the power of empowering rewards and Web3 platforms, we create superior user experiences that elevate the lifestyle of individuals worldwide. Our mission is to connect people and businesses through innovative experiences and strategic partnerships, transforming the digital asset ecosystem and driving global commerce. With a consortium of powerful companies, extensive strategic alliances, and banks connected across industries, Gennius' partnerships have the potential to ignite remarkably effective business ventures. We are passionate about fostering connections between companies, empowering them to create meaningful collaborations that bring digital engagement and loyalty to new levels. As we explore the vast possibilities of the metaverse, we strive to enable seamless access to the things people love, anywhere in the world. Join us at Gennius as we reimagine the future of digital interactions, empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in an interconnected world. For more information, visit www.gennius.xyz.

About Seed Group

For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

