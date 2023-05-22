Centralized and distributed-generation PV plants in in Brazil generated less than expected last year, according to a study by Brazilian consultancy Greener.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's solar energy industry is grappling with new concerns as operational underperformance threatens to compound existing challenges of pricing, connection availability, and contract closures. According to analyst Vinicius Vitti, the Greener Summit revealed that out of the 3.4 GW of centralized generation mapped by Greener in 2022, 65% generated less power than anticipated. In the case of distributed generation, ...

