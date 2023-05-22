The State Research Institute for Viticulture and Pomiculture (LVWO) in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, has started generating electricity and cultivating berries in a pilot plant. Separately, a project combining agrivoltaics with apple cultivation in Austria has also shown promising initial results.From pv magazine Germany As part of the Model Region Agri-photovoltaics for Baden-Württemberg research project, the third LVWO pilot plant has gone into operation at the Heuchlingen experimental fruit farm in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany. Combining power generation with the cultivation of soft fruit, farmers ...

