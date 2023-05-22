Lambdatest, Inc.: Telstra Ventures-backed LambdaTest expands in the ANZ Region

LambdaTest provides an enterprise execution environment for organizations undergoing rapid digital transformation. Backed by Telstra Ventures, LambdaTest addresses the growing demand for secure and compliant test execution infrastructure within their private cloud.

San Francisco, May 22, 2023, a leading intelligent digital experience testing cloud, announced that its innovative solution for test execution and orchestration now supports private cloud in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.



By offering flexible deployment options for its unified Enterprise Execution Environment (E3) within the private cloud of an enterprise, LambdaTest addresses security and privacy concerns, while revolutionizing test execution and orchestration for ANZ enterprises that are undergoing rapid digital transformation.

As more and more ANZ enterprises are moving towards a digital-first approach, having a seamless digital experience is becoming important for organizations to maintain their bottom lines. For faster digital feature releases, they need to also test their features faster, which often becomes a bottleneck in continuous processes. Adopting cloud-based continuous testing mitigates this challenge, however, for data security and other compliance-conscious organizations, adopting public cloud solutions becomes a roadblock.

Recognizing the paramount importance of security and compliance, LambdaTest offers a unique solution with its intelligent Enterprise Execution Environment (E3) that can be deployed in customer private cloud infrastructure within the ANZ region. LambdaTest allows enterprises to have complete control over their testing environments, ensuring compliance with industry regulations while maintaining data security.

Enterprises can efficiently orchestrate and run their tests within their private cloud and also adhere to data protection, confidentiality, security, and compliance for applications under test. With Just in-time capabilities, enterprises can scale their test execution infrastructure while optimizing their costs and resources and accelerating time-to-market.

"The ANZ region is experiencing an accelerated pace of digital transformation, and LambdaTest is excited to be at the forefront of this evolution by providing a highly reliable and intelligent test orchestration and execution platform to cater to enterprises in the region," said Jay Singh, Co-Founder at LambdaTest. "We understand the security and compliance concerns in the region and enterprises can now orchestrate and run their tests at a massive scale within their private cloud using LambdaTest's Enterprise Execution Environment."

LambdaTest's entry into the Australia and New Zealand region is supported by Telstra Ventures. This partnership showcases the confidence and support for LambdaTest's innovative approach to test execution and orchestration.

Steve Schmidt, General Partner at Telstra Ventures said, "As software is being more embedded into our daily lives, more companies are being forced to build or significantly enhance their software factories. Given the sheer scale and velocity of new software being developed, companies are needing to automate as much of the testing process as possible. While LambdaTest already has over 2M users, supporting the private cloud deployment option will open new markets to customers needing the highest levels of security and compliance".

With its entry into Australia and New Zealand region, LambdaTest aims to be a catalyst in transforming the way enterprises execute and orchestrate their tests. By providing a comprehensive and secure testing solution, LambdaTest empowers organizations to enhance the quality of their applications, improve time to market, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

About Telstra Ventures:

Telstra Ventures identifies what's next, right now. Telstra Ventures serves extraordinary leaders and helps them achieve their dreams. In our first ten years, 92 investments have generated 37 liquidity events including Auth0, BigCommerce, Box, Cloopen, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Rancher, Skillz, Snap, and Whispir. To date, our Revenue Acceleration Platform has driven > A$750 million in revenue for our portfolio companies, extending their reach across Australia, Asia, UK and the US. In 2022, we announced the close of our third fund, bringing Funds Under Management to A$1.3 billion, making us one of the largest VCs in the ANZ region. To see our full portfolio and learn more, visit www.telstraventures.com

About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is an intelligent unified digital experience testing cloud that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

? Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

? HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

