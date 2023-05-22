GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: ASTM Certification: Successful balloting process at Subcommittee D02.J

Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: A1JBVH | ISIN: FR0011052257 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DK
Frankfurt
22.05.23
08:04 Uhr
2,395 Euro
+0,065
+2,79 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023 | 17:46
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASTM Certification: Successful balloting process at Subcommittee D02.J

ASTM Certification: Successful balloting process at Subcommittee D02.J

Evry, 22May 2023:

The balloting conducted within ASTM Subcommittee D02.J) resulted in a favourable outcome after consultation with the 418 aviation expert members on Global Bioenergies' sustainable aviation fuel.

The very last phase of the certification process has now begun: this is the final ballot of the ASTM main committee. If the final ballot is unanimously positive, Global Bioenergies' fuel will be officially certified to the ASTM D7566 standard that regulates the use of sustainable aviation fuels worldwide.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

PRESS RELATIONS



Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com)



Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com)

Attachment

  • Global Bioenergies - ASTM Certification Successful balloting process at Subcommittee D02.J (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38da7a51-97a9-4daa-b00e-4ac1d472bc46)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
