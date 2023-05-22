Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Announces Commercial Availability of Best-in-Class Nano-CBD Topical Spray, Featuring Lightning-Fast Action from PBI's UltraShear Processing

Leading CBD Retailer (CBD Supply MD) Today Introduces the "NanoBloom CBD" Topical Spray Through Their Mid-Atlantic Store Chain and Their Highly Effective, Nationwide, On-Line Retail Store

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotherapeutics nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries, and CBD Supply MD, one of the largest and best-known retail suppliers of CBD products in the multi-state mid-Atlantic region, today announced the commercial introduction and availability of their "NanoBloom CBD" Topical Spray, a leap forward in best-in-class, super-fast acting, highly bioavailable hemp-derived, all natural, CBD Topical Spray, also delivering rock solid multi-year stability.

NanoBloom CBD was formulated for ideal speedy effectiveness and optimal potency, finally addressing and resolving consumers' primary unmet objectives for CBD topical applications. In addition to its speed of action and potency breakthroughs, NanoBloom CBD is believed to be the only pharma-grade, preservative-free, all natural, Nano-CBD product available in the U.S. today, if not the world. The distribution agreement between the companies is for a minimum of two years and is expected to generate over $1.5 million in revenue for PBIO in the first year alone.

Mr. Keith E. Manley, Co-founder of CBD Supply MD, commented: "We are utterly thrilled and honored to introduce the first Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShear or UST) processed product to the open market nationwide. Academic bioavailability data and consumer focus group feedback has convincingly demonstrated that PBIO's revolutionary UltraShear platform generates nanoemulsions of unmatched fast and complete bioavailability and long-term shelf stability, presenting a value proposition that is unparalleled in the industry. We are certain that the NanoBloom CBD product is destined to become a true game-changer. Happily, this is the first of many UltraShear nanoemulsified products we plan to bring to market with our new partner PBIO. As excited as this is for me personally and our CBD Supply MD team, I know our enthusiasm will pale in comparison to the benefits our customers are about to receive and understand."

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBIO, said: "CBD Supply MD is a highly respected market leader, with one of the largest established customer bases in the mid-Atlantic region, and with nationwide reach through their highly-effective website. We are excited that their customers will now have the opportunity to benefit from a best-in-class, UltraShear Nano-CBD product - in their NanoBloom CBD Topical Spray. We look forward to developing multiple additional product formulations with CBD Supply MD beyond this initial but substantial $1.5M CBD product agreement."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President and CEO summed up: "Our diverse work on UltraShear nanoemulsion processing across nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and food/beverage markets has generated an exciting array of developing commercial opportunities for PBI. We are excited to announce initial commercialization with CBD Supply MD - and grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a highly respected retail sales leader in CBD products and the broader cannabis marketplace. We are negotiating with multiple companies interested in rights to our UltraShear processed nanoemulsion products and expect to announce a number of additional supply agreements in the coming weeks. All told, we expect that revenue from UltraShear processing in 2023 will quickly diversify across multiple major opportunities in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and beyond, far exceeding revenue from all other PBIO products."

About NanoBloom Topical Spray

NanoBloom is the first Nano-CBD product in commercial release incorporating UltraShear processing. Key features of NanoBloom, which help make it a unique, one-of-a-kind product worldwide, include: (i) extreme bioavailability and fast absorption (first effects often felt in minutes); (ii) preservative-free and sterile filled; (iii) all natural, plant-based; (iv) no artificial chemicals; (v) long-term stability (2+ years); (vi) 40 mg/ml concentration, and (vii) 1200 mg per 30ml. spray bottle.

Information on the unique, best-in-class NanoBloom CBD Topical Spray can be found at: www.nanobloomCBD.com.

About CBD Supply MD

CBD Supply MD is a market leader in bringing the highest quality health and wellness products to the consumer from hemp-derived plant materials. We developed a rigorous training program for our employees that many say sets the standard for the industry. As the first CBD store in Maryland and on the East Coast, we have consistently led the market with introducing ground-breaking new products. This commitment to quality and innovation has allowed us to successfully grow in several states on the east coast in our multiple brick-and-mortar stores and nationally with our online presence. Orders for NanoBloom CBD Topical Spray can be placed at the following link: https://www.cbdsupplymd.com/buy/cbd-oil-store-cbd-supply-md/.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

