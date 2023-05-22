Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455
Frankfurt
22.05.23
08:22 Uhr
2,895 Euro
-0,035
-1,19 %
ECONOCOM: Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 22 June 2023

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
22 May 2023

Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 22 June 2023

On 12 May 2023, the Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE has proposed :

(i) to cancel 43,884,081 own shares held by the Company and, consequently, to cancel the unavailable reserve referred to in Article 7:217, §2 of the Code on companies and associations, in relation to the cancelled own shares as well as to amend Article 5 of the Articles of Association, to reflect the number of shares issued by the Company ;

(ii) to amend Article 12 of the Articles of Association, as to:

  • provide the possibility for the Board of Directors to be authorised by the General Meeting to cancel own shares; and
  • to renew the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a three years period, to acquire, in accordance with the legal provisions, own shares or profit sharing rights, by way of purchase or exchange, in order to avoid serious and imminent harm to the company;

(iii) to grant the Board of Directors, an authorisation, without time limitation, to cancel own shares and consequently to amend the Articles of Association, in order to reflect the number of shares issued by the Company.

An Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 22 June 2023, is convened to vote on these proposals.

The notice of meeting is being published in the press and on the Company's website as of 22 May 2023.

All information and documents in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact :

info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5hwYshoYWeYmnCfZZppaJVsl2lpw2GUmWqZl2Rol5uaap1mmm9kZp2VZnFhlWxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80072-pr-22.05.2023-age-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
