Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) Market worth $64.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) Market is expected to be valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 64.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. With the proliferation of connected devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the digitization of various industries, a massive influx of data is being generated. AI chipsets are crucial in processing and analyzing this vast amount of data in real-time, enabling businesses to extract valuable insights and make data-driven decisions. However, the high costs associated with developing advanced AI (chipsets) pose a barrier to the growth of this market.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237558655

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) Market"

199 - Tables

60 - Figures

283 - Pages

Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $18.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $64.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Function, Hardware, End-user Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data privacy concerns in AI platforms Key Market Opportunities Surging demand for AI-based FPGA Key Market Drivers The emerging trend of autonomous vehicles

Computer Vision is expected to hold the highest CAGR for the technology segment during the forecast period.

Computer vision applications often require real-time or near-real-time processing capabilities, mainly when immediate decisions or actions must be based on visual data. The demand for computer vision applications is growing across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, retail, surveillance, robotics, and augmented reality. These applications include object detection, image recognition, facial recognition, autonomous vehicles, and quality control systems. AI chipsets are essential for powering the advanced algorithms and processing capabilities required for real-time, high-performance computer vision tasks.

Inference function to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

AI chipsets explicitly designed for inference functions are optimized for power efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Many AI applications, such as autonomous driving, industrial automation, natural language processing, and video analytics, require real-time or near-real-time data processing. AI chipsets optimized for inference function enable quick decision-making and response by processing data on the device without relying on cloud or remote servers. This low-latency processing capability is crucial for time-sensitive applications and is driving the growth of the artificial intelligence (chipsets) market for inference.

Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market for memory hardware segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

AI chipsets with advanced memory hardware are essential for storing and retrieving large datasets and model parameters, enabling efficient and high-performance AI processing. AI workloads, particularly those involving large-scale neural networks, demand high memory bandwidth to efficiently feed the vast amount of data to the processing units. Memory hardware that offers higher bandwidth, such as advanced memory interfaces like GDDR (Graphics Double Data Rate) and HBM, enables faster data transfers and improves overall system performance. The growing need for enhanced memory bandwidth drives the adoption of advanced memory solutions in AI chipsets.

Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market for the healthcare industry to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry has seen a surge in investments in AI healthcare startups and collaborations between technology companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions. These investments drive innovation in AI chipsets, accelerate product development, and facilitate the integration of AI technologies into existing healthcare systems. Collaborations between AI chipset manufacturers and healthcare providers enable the customization and deployment of AI chipsets for specific healthcare needs. AI chipsets are crucial for powering the high-performance computing required to process complex medical data and run AI algorithms in real-time. These factors are driving the adoption of AI chipsets in the healthcare sector.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=237558655

Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market in Canada for North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The Canadian government has recognized AI's potential and taken proactive measures to support its development. Initiatives such as the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence have been established to foster AI research, talent development, and commercialization. The government provides funding and grants to startups and companies involved in AI research and development, including those in the AI chipset sector. Canada has a robust AI research and development ecosystem, with renowned academic institutions, research centers, and AI-focused companies. Institutions like the University of Toronto, McGill University, and the University of Waterloo have significantly contributed to AI. This research expertise fosters innovation and drives advancements in AI chipsets, leading to market growth.

The Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Intel Corporation (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=237558655

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

AI In Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Function (Training, Inference), Application (Industrial, Non-industrial), End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision), Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering, Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing and Natural Language Processing), Process, Application, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Industry, Application, Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision), & Region (2022-2027)

Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor) and Software (Deep Learning and Traditional Software)), Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), Application, Vertical - Global Forecasts to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/artificial-intelligence-chipset-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-chipset.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-chipsets-market-worth-64-5-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301830509.html