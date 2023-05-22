TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 99.25 GG00B90J5Z95 19th May 2023





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at19thMay 2023



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519



Date:22ndMay 2023