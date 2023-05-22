TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 22
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|99.25
|GG00B90J5Z95
|19th May 2023
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at19thMay 2023
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519
Date:22ndMay 2023