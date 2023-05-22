Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Austria's Telenet Systems has selected its Entra® SC-1D Remote MACPHY Node to be deployed through Witke, Vecima Networks' reseller in Austria. The SC-1D provides a simple, cost-effective, and power-saving solution to help Telenet Systems deliver a faster broadband experience for subscribers.

Designed with a compact form factor that is optimized for European deployments, the SC-1D delivers performance gains alongside substantial savings on capital and operating expenses. Through a hot-swappable, modular design, two or four RF ports are available, along with support for all downstream and upstream radio frequency split configurations. The SC-1D is designed to enable greater serviceability, scalability, and lower operating costs.

"We're excited to equip Telenet Systems with Vecima Networks' turnkey Remote MACPHY solution that enables Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) deployments," said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. "The solution includes nodes, the Entra Access Controller, and video services. Vecima is ready to bring this solution to customers all over Austria."

The Entra Distributed Access Platform is Vecima Networks' sustainable and economically friendly realization of the next generation of Cable Access products. As proprietary, optical transport networks become obsolete, Entra is optimized to facilitate the delivery of existing video and data services over Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) and open, ubiquitous, all-digital Ethernet connections.

The Vecima DAA portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell'Oro Group as the global market share leader in Remote MACPHY and Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With broad support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

About Witke

What began in 1984 as a small business in a family home grew to become one of the most successful companies in Austria's cable communication products and services market. Even with all its success, Witke remains family run, now in its second generation, with many of its roughly 90 employees having been with the company for decades. Witke's services include electrical engineering, fiber optics, cable TV and broadcasting technology, communications, manufacturing, and construction. Where others cannot find a solution, we're always happy to help. Visit witke.com to learn more about our services and how we can help your business succeed.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

