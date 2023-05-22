Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2023 | 21:02
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fridge Poet Pictures: Yasmeen Fletcher, Cooper Roth & Todd Terry Board Indie 'American Spirit'

Yasmeen Fletcher (Ms. Marvel), Cooper Roth (Never Have I Ever) and Todd Terry (Breaking Bad) are set to star in American Spirit, an indie drama from newcomer writer/director, Christopher Yates.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Written by Christopher Yates, American Spirit follows intrepid college student, Melody (Fletcher) as she reunites with former high school boyfriend, Jonathan (Roth) after a party gone awry. As the two reconnect, they reflect on what went wrong with their relationship and their own culpability in its aftermath. The film explores questions of identity and evolving iterations of self, as well as timely conversations around the transition from youth into adulthood.

Fridge Poet Pictures LLC, Monday, May 22, 2023, Press release picture

Yasmeen Fletcher, Cooper Roth & Todd Terry

Terry will play Professor Bolton, one of Melody's professors she and Jonathan discover to be in a bleak marital rut. Fletcher, Roth and Terry are also joined by Mackinlee Waddell, playing Riley: Melody's best friend, closest confidant and poorest influence.

Sabrina Zahir will produce alongside Yates through their banner, Fridge Poet Pictures. Production kicks off in Austin next month.

Fletcher most recently starred as Nakia Bahadir on Disney+'s Ms. Marvel. She will next star alongside John Cho, Alex R. Hibbert and Mina Sundwall in the indie drama, The Graduates, premiering at Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Roth appeared opposite Colin Farrell in the second season of HBO's True Detective and will feature in a recurring role in the upcoming season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. Roth is also a filmmaker and will graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts this year.

With a career spanning three decades, Terry's recent credits include the role of Austin Ramey in AMC's Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Terry is also known for his role as Det. Travis in Amazon's Vindication, as well as Lee in AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

Fletcher is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Play Management and Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Roth by Matt Sherman Management; and Terry by Campbell Agency, Take 3 Talent Agency and Treasure Coast Talent Agency.

Contact Information

Sabrina Zahir
PR
sabrina@fridgepoetpictures.com

SOURCE: Fridge Poet Pictures

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756229/Yasmeen-Fletcher-Cooper-Roth-Todd-Terry-Board-Indie-American-Spirit

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.