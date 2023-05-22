YOTEL ANNOUNCES FIRST HOTEL IN THAILAND, YOTEL BANGKOK TO BE LOCATED IN SOUTH SUKHUMVIT, THE CITY'S UPCOMING CYBERTECH DISTRICT

Slated to open in 2025, YOTEL Bangkok will be located within Cloud 11, Asia's largest content creator hub with a project value of over 1.2 billion USD

BANGKOK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL - the non-stop, global hospitality brand known for challenging the status quo - has announced its debut in Thailand with the signing of YOTEL Bangkok.

The new-build hotel, opening in 2025, will be part of the cutting-edge Cloud 11, a 250,000sqm ground-up, mixed-use development set to be a playground for Southeast Asia's artists, makers, and tech entrepreneurs. A pioneering sustainable project, Cloud 11 feature Thailand's largest rooftop park acting as an urban lung in the city.

The news signifies the third signing announcement for YOTEL in 2023 as part of YOTEL's growth strategy to reach 50 hotels by 2025.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Snøhetta, in collaboration with A49 Architects, for Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) - a leading Thai real estate developer - Cloud 11 is poised to bridge the Asian creative industry with the cutting-edge world of entertainment technology. Opening a wealth of possibilities, the project will become a hub for creators in four key sectors: gaming, music and podcast, film and animation, and digital.

"At YOTEL we constantly strive to immerse ourselves within the world's smartest destinations," said Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL. "Cloud 11 is going to be a hub for tech innovation and digital learning, making it the perfect location for our first hotel in Thailand and for our Generation Go guests. We're thrilled to be the chosen brand for the development as our values are perfectly aligned with MQDC's vision and mission for Cloud 11. Additionally, we're expecting to see major demand for hotel rooms, as the area becomes an interconnected community for government, private agencies, universities, start-ups, and the world's leading technology companies."

Mr. Onza Janyaprasert, Project Director of Cloud 11 adds: "We believe that the power of creativity arises from an enabling environment. Therefore, Cloud 11 is committed to empowering creators by creating a comprehensive ecosystem that connects local creators to global stakeholders. The opening of YOTEL Bangkok at Cloud 11 will be another significant piece that complements our ecosystem. With its modern and sustainable smart design and creative use of technology, YOTEL Bangkok will be a hospitality venue that truly caters to the multifaceted lifestyle of creators. It will not only provide innovative and convenient service amenities, enabling guests to have freedom and flexibility, but it will also foster connectivity among people and promote efficient work. The unique experience offered by YOTEL Bangkok will undoubtedly fuel boundless creativity."

From check-in to check-out at YOTEL Bangkok, guests will be immersed in the heart of innovation and technology. Featuring 250 rooms, the hotel will showcase YOTEL's latest features including the brand's signature robotic concierge, motorised SmartBeds, and fully integrated technologies for which YOTEL is known. Guests will have access to the brand's multi-functional dining and co-working space - a 24-hour fitness centre, a Grab-and-Go snack station, and two meeting hubs that can be used to network and relax. Guests, visitors of Cloud 11 and locals will also have access to the sky bar on the 22nd floor overlooking Bang Krachao, dubbed the green lung of Bangkok.

Directly connected to the BTS SkyTrain via an impressive 300-meter skywalk, guests of YOTEL Bangkok will have swift and direct access to the city's coolest districts including Thong Lo, Ekkamai and Asoke, as well as the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre located in Bang Na. The site also provides direct transportation to and from both international airports, ensuring on-the-go guests have a quick and easy commute. Guests will also be within walking distance to nearby retail and dining options, multi-purpose event halls, and an educational institute.

A tech village of the future, Cloud 11 is the second anchor project among MQDC's masterplan to develop the precinct into Bangkok's premier South Sukhumvit Innovation District. Cloud 11 is located opposite True Digital Park, Southeast Asia's largest tech and startup hub, which was developed by MQDC and was completed in 2022. Designed with green and open spaces, YOTEL Bangkok will sit at the centre of this up-and-coming tech-focused neighborhood.

The signing of YOTEL Bangkok follows the announcement of YOTEL Tokyo (opening late 2024) and signifies the brand's commitment to growth in the region. The property will join YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road and YOTELAIR Changi in Asia.

Link to renderings HERE

ABOUT YOTEL and MQDC

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

Visit http://www.mqdc.com for more information

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079218/Yotel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861362/4041409/Yotel_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yotel-announces-first-hotel-in-thailand-yotel-bangkok-to-be-located-in-south-sukhumvit-the-citys-upcoming-cybertech-district-301827542.html