Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7BK | ISIN: NO0010808892 | Ticker-Symbol: 30X
Tradegate
19.05.23
17:44 Uhr
7,590 Euro
+0,120
+1,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5357,71008:01
PR Newswire
23.05.2023 | 07:48
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crayon reports 31% gross profit in Q1

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon reported its first-quarter results today with a gross profit growth of 31%, driven by a high demand for software and cloud services.

Growth was reported worldwide but was particularly strong across Europe and in the Nordics.

"While the global tech market continues to be impacted by the challenging macroeconomic climate, our focus on our core business model supports our resiliency," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50% to NOK 185m reflecting a margin of 14.7%, an improvement of 1.9 bps compared to last year. Operating profit increased to NOK 55m from NOK 47m in the same quarter the previous year.

"We see a strong demand for optimization and innovation across all our markets, and our customer centricity ensures we can deliver on those demands," Mulholland said.

Across Europe, YOY gross profit growth increased by 53%, for the Nordics it was 26%, the US was up by 25% and Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa was 21%.

The financial report and presentation for Q1 2023 are available at https://www.crayon.com/investor-relations/

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
Melanie.Coffee@crayon.com
+47 46 74 86 48

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayon-reports-31-gross-profit-in-q1-301831706.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.