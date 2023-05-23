SES-IMAGOTAG: Euronics extends its digitalization across the UK with SES-imagotag

Euronics extends its digitalization

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced that it has been selected to roll-out the VUSION IoT Cloud platform in more than 50 Euronics stores across the United Kingdom, within their Combined Independents (Holdings) Ltd (CIH) chain. After a successful pilot phase in 20 stores, Euronics, which accounts for the largest consumer electronics store footprint in the UK, has opted to expand the use of the VUSION solutions to their 600+ locations throughout the country.

The implementation of the VUSION IoT Cloud platform developed by SES-imagotag will enable Euronics United Kingdom stores to better manage their prices and promotions, while ensuring greater responsiveness and accuracy in aisles. Thanks to VUSION, Euronics will be able to leverage digital tags to automate low-value-added tasks in-store and focus associates on customer service as well as product availability.

Furthermore, by adopting SES-imagotag's solutions, Euronics will be able to reduce paper consumption and to deploy in-store IoT at minimal cost, with a reduced carbon footprint. VUSION's native integration with their existing Cisco-Meraki infrastructure enables an optimized and hardware-efficient operating framework.

Steve Scogings, Chairman at CIH, commented: "At Euronics, our goal is to provide our customers with excellent service while offering the right price at the right time. To achieve that, we are committed to investing in our stores and leveraging the best technology has to offer today. With SES-imagotag, we are able to do so while being mindful of our impact on the environment,whilst maximizing our impact on local communities."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, added: "We are very proud that Euronics has selected us once again for their digitalization journey, further strengthening our leading position in the consumer electronics vertical. To be able to help a retail chain such as Euronics in their digitalization is a great satisfaction for us, as we commit more than ever to enable a sustainable transformation of physical commerce."

Mark Rogers, VP/Commercial Director - UK & Ireland at SES-imagotag, concluded: "Our partnership with Euronics is further evidence of our strong and growing position in the UK market at the forefront of helping retailers to transform their physical stores into digital assets, and enabling them to compete more effectively with omni-channel and pure play retailers. We have a shared vision and the capability to deliver it. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the Euronics team."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange and part of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

