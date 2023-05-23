Orosur Mining Inc Announces Appointment of New Auditor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Orosur") (AIM:OMI)(TSX-V:OMI) the minerals explorer and developer, is pleased to announce that the Company, on the recommendation of its audit committee, has appointed Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the Company's and Group's auditor.

Executive Chairman, Louis Castro, commented: "We are pleased to appoint Baker Tilly as our auditor. Their size, industry experience and international network aligns well with the Company's activities and cross-border projects.

We would like to thank PwC for the excellent and professional services they have provided to the Company."

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV / AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil and has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

