Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument AMI DE0008131350 MEDONDO HLDG AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument AMI DE0008131350 MEDONDO HLDG AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument TPT CA8787423034 TECK RESOURCES LTD. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument TPT CA8787423034 TECK RESOURCES LTD. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument E04 SE0012229920 FERROAMP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument E04 SE0012229920 FERROAMP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 0,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 0,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument 7BG NO0010650013 BERGENBIO ASA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument 7BG NO0010650013 BERGENBIO ASA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument TE5 SE0009806045 TERRANET AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument TE5 SE0009806045 TERRANET AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument O7N GB00B11SZ269 VELOCYS PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument O7N GB00B11SZ269 VELOCYS PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument CLQN CH0048854746 CASTLE PRIV.EQ.NAM.SF-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument CLQN CH0048854746 CASTLE PRIV.EQ.NAM.SF-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument M8E BE0003853703 MONTEA NV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument M8E BE0003853703 MONTEA NV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument P5TA ID1000103203 TEMAS RP 2,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument CA18913C1014 CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHN.INC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument CA18913C1014 CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHN.INC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument 36N0 CA00258V1004 ABAXX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023
The instrument 36N0 CA00258V1004 ABAXX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.05.2023
Das Instrument 1W80 US97727L3096 WISEKEY INTL.H.ADR NEW 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument 1W80 US97727L3096 WISEKEY INTL.H.ADR NEW 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument MB8A SE0013121340 MOBERG PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument MB8A SE0013121340 MOBERG PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
Das Instrument TZB SE0017859259 TETHYS OIL AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.05.2023
The instrument TZB SE0017859259 TETHYS OIL AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.05.2023
