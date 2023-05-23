Fraunhofer ISE is leading a project that is developing methods to characterize perovskite-based tandem modules, in an effort to facilitate their industrial implementation. A specially built Wavelabs solar simulator is now being used at the institute's CalLab PV Modules. A new project headed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) aims to develop ways to reliably measure perovskite-based tandem modules. While preparations for the industrial production of highly efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells and modules are already underway worldwide. Precisely measuring ...

