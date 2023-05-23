Acciona has completed a 1.5 MW solar plant that powers an irrigation system covering 3,400 hectares in northeastern Spain, serving 150 irrigators. The company will supply water to local farmers under a 26-year contract.From pv magazine Spain Spanish renewable energy company Acciona Energía has commissioned what it claims is "the largest photovoltaic plant in the world associated with an irrigation system directly connected to the grid, without backup batteries." Acciona has built a 1.58 MW solar plant in Montesusín, near Huesca in northeastern Spain. Equipped with 2,400 solar modules and trackers, ...

