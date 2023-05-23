Anzeige
23.05.2023
Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG): NAG Appoints Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith as Principal Scientist

OXFORD, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith from the University of Bristol as the company's newest Principal Scientist, effective immediately. Prof. McIntosh-Smith joins the ranks of NAG's Principal Scientists alongside Prof. Uwe Naumann from RWTH Aachen, underscoring NAG's long commitment to academic excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Prof. McIntosh-Smith, an esteemed HPC Professor at the University of Bristol, brings a wealth of commercial experience and theoretical knowledge in high performance and scientific computing, computing architectures, and many-core and multi-core techniques.

"NAG has always thrived on collaboration with top-tier academics, and the addition of Prof. McIntosh-Smith to our team of Principal Scientists reinforces this commitment," said Adrian Tate, CEO of NAG. "His unique talents in HPC will strengthen our capabilities, enabling us to better serve our HPC clients and stimulate further product innovation."

"I am deeply honoured to take on this important advisory role at NAG", said Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith, "NAG has been involved in the frontiers on computation since the 1970s and continues to play a significant role in the international HPC community. NAG has exciting ambitions for the future, and I am excited to be able to contribute to their success."

This landmark collaboration promises to facilitate innovation and cross-pollination between academic research and industrial application, leveraging the collective strengths of both institutions to provide a new UK based Centre of Excellence in HPC.

For more information about this appointment or NAG, please contact pr@nag.com.

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World-renowned for the NAG® Library - the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available - NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU, and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nag-appoints-prof-simon-mcintosh-smith-as-principal-scientist-301831013.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
