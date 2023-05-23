DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces intention to delist GDRs from the LSE

23 May 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", the "Group" or the "Company" - LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces its intention to cancel the listing of Global Depositary Receipts (the "GDRs") on the London Stock Exchange.

As a result of the prolonged suspension of trading of the Company's GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and the consequent inability of investors to trade these securities on this exchange the Company has taken the decision to cancel the listing of the GDRs.

MD Medical Group (LEI code 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612) hereby announces that it has applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the standard listing of the Company's Regulation S GDRs (ISIN US55279C2008) and Rule 144A GDRs (ISIN US55279C1018) on the FCA's Official List and has applied to the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") to cancel the admission of the GDRs to trading on the LSE's main market for listed securities (the "Cancellation of Listing")[1].

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8R, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of Listing will become effective from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 22 June 2023, with 21 June 2023 being the last trading day for the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange.

Following the LSE Listing Cancellation, trading in Company's GDRs will continue on the regulated market of Moscow Exchange. The rights of GDR holders under this security remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

[1] Due to recent sanctions as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Company's GDRs in order to maintain market stability.

