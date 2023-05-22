Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEXG | ISIN: US81663L2007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.23
22:00 Uhr
7,340 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023 | 22:12
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.: GeneDx Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

STAMFORD, Conn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that it had received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that, because the Company's Class A common stock had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and that the matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified on December 28, 2022 that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more over the previous 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Following a 1-for-33 reverse stock split, the Class A common stock opened for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a split-adjusted basis on May 4, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning expectations regarding the effect of the reverse stock split including its impact on the stock price and continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2023, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx, (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tricia Truehart
investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
press@GeneDx.com


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.