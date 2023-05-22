Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: 870625 | ISIN: US9024941034 | Ticker-Symbol: TF7A
Tradegate
23.05.23
10:40 Uhr
46,540 Euro
+0,195
+0,42 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023
63 Leser
Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) completed the previously announced acquisition of Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tenn., furthering the company's strategy to increase its capacity and product portfolio. To ensure the continuity of business operations, Emily Billingsley, Roger Williams' daughter, will be responsible for the company's operations.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy to win with customers, augments our manufacturing capabilities, and expands our product portfolio," said Stewart Glendinning, group president, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. "Williams Sausage Company brings real strengths in its brand, facilities, and direct store delivery network that make this a logical and welcome addition to our Prepared Foods business."

"Our family has enjoyed 65 years of success thanks to dedicated team members, great customers, and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company," said Williams Sausage Company President and CEO Roger Williams. "We're grateful to find a new partner in Tyson Foods, a company that understands the important legacy of family businesses and is committed to supporting a smooth transition for all stakeholders."

"We are honored that Williams Sausage Company is entrusting us with their 65-year legacy and a portfolio of value-added brands for retail and food service customers," said Glendinning.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and produces fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon, and sandwiches for retail and food service customers.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its core values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities, and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land, and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Paige Preusse, (440) 714-3343

Category: IR


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
