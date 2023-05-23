Acreage Holdings, Inc.: Acreage Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Achieved Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA



Received Shareholder Approval for Strategic Arrangement with Canopy and Canopy USA

Gained Access to Additional Funding Through Amendments to Credit Facility

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage" or the "Company") (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023").

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $56.0 million for Q1 2023.

Gross margin was 48% for Q1 2023, an increase from 35% in the fourth quarter of 2022 ("Q4 2022"). Excluding the impact of non-cash inventory adjustments, gross margin for Q1 2023 was 51%.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 19% for Q1 2023.



First Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Received the required approval of the holders of Class D subordinate voting shares of Acreage (the "Floating Shareholders"), at a special meeting of Floating Shareholders held on March 15, 2023, in connection with the Company's previously announced arrangement agreement dated October 24, 2022, as amended on March 17, 2023 (the "Floating Share Arrangement Agreement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") and Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Additionally, the Company obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 20, 2023, approving the Floating Share Arrangement Agreement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Upon the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions set out in the Floating Share Arrangement Agreement, which the parties continue to work towards, the parties will complete the ?Floating Share Arrangement.

Launched adult-use retail operations in Connecticut, among an inaugural group of operators permitted to begin adult-use sales in the state. Sales initially commenced at The Botanist store in Montville followed later by The Botanist Danbury location.

Secured approval to relocate the Acreage's existing Atlantic City medical dispensary to Pennsauken, New Jersey, along with the approval of the Company's annual renewal of its license in the state. The Company anticipates commencing adult-use sales at the new Pennsauken location before the end of 2023.

Introduced new line of dose-able fast-acting gummies in Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and Ohio under the flagship The Botanist brand.

Management Commentary

"Our focus on our core footprint while upholding strict cost controls has enabled us to maintain strong margins and continue to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA despite continued volatility within the market," said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. "Over the first quarter, we were thrilled to have expanded our addressable market in Connecticut with the launch of adult-use sales at our thriving The Botanist Montville location, and just most recently in the second quarter, began serving adult-use consumers at our Danbury store. Additionally, continuing our commitment to diversifying our product portfolio, we debuted our innovative fast-acting gummies to consumers in Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and Ohio under our flagship brand The Botanist."

Mr. Caldini continued, "Notably, during the quarter, we received shareholder approval for our strategic arrangement with Canopy and Canopy USA, bringing us one step closer to satisfying what is required to close the transaction. We have experienced numerous transformative achievements to bring Acreage to where it is today, and we could not be more excited for its expected bright future under Canopy USA. As we work to complete our arrangement with Canopy and Canopy USA, we will continue to focus on driving our business forward with a priority on managing cash flows in a volatile trading environment."

Q1 2023 Financial Summary

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, YoY%

Change

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

QoQ%

Change

2023 2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 55,963 $ 56,879 (1.6 )% $ 57,489 (2.7 )% Gross Profit 26,585 29,510 (9.9 )% 20,395 30.4 % % of revenue 48 % 52 % 35 % Total operating expenses 25,440 32,232 (21.1 )% 147,641 (82.8 )% Net loss (16,157 ) (13,911 ) (119,183 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage (14,590 ) (12,694 ) (95,039 ) Adjusted EBITDA* 10,593 8,627 22.8 % 6,989 51.6 %



Total revenue for Q1 2023 was $56.0 million compared to $56.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022") and $57.5 million in Q4 2022. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were primarily due to continued industry headwinds and decreased pricing as a result of competitive pressures across various markets. Additionally, the year-over-year decrease was also due to the divestiture of the Company's operations in Oregon and was somewhat offset by the acquisition of a Maine dispensary in 2022. After adjusting for acquisitions and divestitures, revenue for Q1 2023 was relatively consistent with Q1 2022.

Total gross profit for Q1 2023 was $26.6 million, compared to $29.5 million in Q1 2022. Total gross margin was 48% in Q1 2023 compared to 52% in Q1 2022. Margin was impacted by cost increases due to inflation as well as price compression during the quarter. Additionally, cost of goods sold for Q1 2023 included $2.3 million of non-cash inventory adjustments as a result of excess inventory in select markets and carrying values of inventory exceeding net realizable value. Excluding these non-cash inventory adjustments, gross margin for Q1 2023 was 51%.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2023 were $25.4 million, compared to $32.2 million in Q1 2022. Operating expenses in the current quarter included a one-time bad debt charge of $1.3 million and a reversal of prior period bonus accruals of $2.5 million. Operating expenses in Q1 2022 included impairment charges and write-downs of assets held for sale that were not incurred in Q1 2023. Additionally, total operating expense for Q1 2023 benefitted from reduced equity-based compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization when compared to Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA* for Q1 2023 was $10.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.6 million in Q1 2022 and Adjusted EBITDA* of $7.0 million in Q4 2022.

Net loss attributable to Acreage for Q1 2023 was $(14.6) million, compared to $(12.7) million in Q1 2022.

Amendment to Credit Facility

Subsequent to quarter end, on April 28, 2023, Acreage further amended its existing credit facility (the "Credit Facility") such that $15.0 million was available for immediate draw, but such funds would be maintained in a segregated account until dispersed and be restricted for use to only eligible capital expenditures. Additionally, the Company has agreed to limit the total amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility to $140.0 million and to, at all times subsequent to April 28, 2023, maintain collateral (as defined in the Credit Facility) equal to or greater than the outstanding amount under the Credit Facility.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Acreage ended Q1 2023 with $14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2023, $125.0 million was drawn under the Amended Credit Facility, with a further $15.0 million of long-term debt available from its committed debt facilities, but such funds are restricted for use to only eligible capital expenditures. Additionally, in April 2023, the Company sold, with recourse, the rights to receive certain Employee Retention Tax Credits with an aggregate receivable value of $14.3 million for total proceeds of $12.1 million.



US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)



US GAAP Statements of Financial Position US$ (thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,251 $ 24,067 Accounts receivable, net 6,546 10,512 Inventory 53,611 49,446 Notes receivable, current 1,489 29,191 Other current assets 4,978 4,977 Total current assets 80,875 118,193 Long-term investments 33,293 34,046 Capital assets, net 135,625 133,405 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,842 22,443 Intangible assets, net 35,124 35,124 Goodwill 38,694 13,761 Other non-current assets 3,601 3,601 Total non-current assets 267,179 242,380 TOTAL ASSETS $ 348,054 $ 360,573 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,077 $ 29,566 Taxes payable 29,706 24,226 Interest payable 1,803 2,575 Operating lease liability, current 2,529 2,443 Debt, current 1,689 1,584 Other current liabilities 9,312 11,939 Total current liabilities 74,116 72,333 Debt, non-current 215,248 213,496 Operating lease liability, non-current 20,293 21,692 Deferred tax liability 10,629 9,623 Other liabilities 3,129 3,250 Total non-current liabilities 249,299 248,061 TOTAL LIABILITIES 323,415 320,394 Members' equity 47,425 61,384 Non-controlling interests (22,786 ) (21,205 ) TOTAL MEMBERS' EQUITY 24,639 40,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY $ 348,054 $ 360,573





US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)



US GAAP Statements of Operations US$ (thousands) Q1'23 Q1'22 Retail revenue, net $ 41,881 $ 41,427 Wholesale revenue, net 13,998 15,172 Other revenue, net 84 280 Total revenues, net 55,963 56,879 Cost of goods sold, retail (20,414 ) (20,768 ) Cost of goods sold, wholesale (8,964 ) (6,601 ) Total cost of goods sold (29,378 ) (27,369 ) Gross profit 26,585 29,510 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 10,512 8,387 Compensation expense 12,203 14,195 Equity-based compensation expense 984 4,159 Marketing 744 697 Impairments, net - 2,138 Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale - 874 Legal settlements (recoveries) - (25 ) Depreciation and amortization 997 1,807 Total operating expenses 25,440 32,232 Net operating loss 1,145 (2,722 ) Income (loss) from investments, net (342 ) 1,133 Interest income from loans receivable 16 417 Interest expense (8,074 ) (4,781 ) Other income, net (1,553 ) (10 ) Total other loss (9,953 ) (3,241 ) Loss before income taxes (8,808 ) (5,963 ) Income tax expense (7,349 ) (7,948 ) Net loss (16,157 ) (13,911 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,567 ) (1,217 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. $ (14,590 ) $ (12,694 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted: $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 112,546 106,900



*NON-GAAP MEASURES, RECONCILIATION AND DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED)

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company believes that the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company's actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net loss or our other reported results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and, depreciation and amortization and excluding the following: (i) income from investments, net (the majority of the Company's investment income relates to remeasurement to net asset value of previously-held interests in connection with our roll-up of affiliates, and the Company expects income from investments to be a non-recurring item as its legacy investment holdings diminish), (ii) equity-based compensation expense, (iii) non-cash impairment losses, (iv) transaction costs, (v) non-cash inventory adjustments and (vi) other non-recurring expenses (other expenses and income not expected to recur).