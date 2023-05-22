ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) ("Transcat" or the "Company"), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 25, 2023 ("fiscal 2023"). Results include the previously reported acquisitions of Upstate Metrology, Inc. ("Upstate Metrology") effective April 29, 2021, Cal OpEx Limited (d/b/a NEXA Enterprise Asset Management) ("NEXA") effective August 31, 2021, Tangent Labs, LLC ("Tangent") effective December 31, 2021, Charlton Jeffmont Inc., Raitz Inc. and Toolroom Calibration Inc. (d/b/a Alliance Calibration) ("Alliance") effective May 31, 2022, e2b Calibration ("e2b"), effective September 27, 2022, and Galium Limited (d/b/a Complete Calibrations) ("Complete Calibrations"), effective September 28, 2022.
"Despite macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty, Transcat delivered strong performance across our entire business portfolio again in Fiscal 2023. The year was highlighted by record revenue and gross margins in the Service segment as well as on a consolidated basis. We are especially pleased with our Service revenue growth of 19%, which included 10% organic Service growth" commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. "Service margins benefited from our differentiated value proposition, which continued to resonate throughout our expanded addressable markets. The expansion of NEXA's suite of professional services has been well received throughout the U.S. and Ireland and for the first time, we opportunistically performed work in various parts of Europe including the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% for the fiscal year is a testament to the successful execution of our automation and process improvement productivity initiatives."
Mr. Rudow added, "In the fiscal year we completed three acquisitions, Alliance Calibration in Cincinnati, e2B Calibration in Cleveland, and Complete Calibration in Ireland that have expanded our addressable markets, widened the breadth of our service offerings, and allowed us to leverage our existing infrastructure. Our acquisition strategy continues to be a differentiator as a result of the effectiveness of our integration processes, which has resulted in all of these recent long-term strategic investments meeting or exceeding our expectations to date."
"On a final note, our rental business once again delivered strong performance versus prior year. Since being launched seven years ago, the high margin Rental business has experienced tremendous growth that we expect to continue."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Review
(Results are compared with the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 26, 2022 ("fiscal 2022"))
($ in thousands)
Change
FY23 Q4
FY22 Q4
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
39,763
$
34,667
$
5,096
14.7
%
Distribution Sales
22,304
21,213
1,091
5.1
%
Revenue
$
62,067
$
55,880
$
6,187
11.1
%
Gross Profit
$
19,150
$
16,672
$
2,478
14.9
%
Gross Margin
30.9
%
29.8
%
Operating Income
$
5,855
$
4,515
$
1,340
29.7
%
Operating Margin
9.4
%
8.1
%
Net Income
$
3,658
$
3,048
$
610
20.0
%
Net Margin
5.9
%
5.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
8,998
$
7,652
$
1,346
17.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
14.5
%
13.7
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.48
$
0.40
$
0.08
20.0
%
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
$
0.60
$
0.54
$
0.06
11.1
%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 10, 11 and 12 for the reconciliation tables.
Consolidated revenue was $62.1 million, an increase of 11.1%. Consolidated gross profit was $19.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 14.9%, while gross margin expanded 110 basis points due to margin improvements in both operating segments. Operating expenses were $13.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.4%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses (including stock-based compensation expense), increased intangibles amortization expense, and higher incentive-based employee costs due to higher sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million which represented an increase of $1.3 million or 17.6%. Net income per diluted share of $0.48 was up from $0.40 and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.60 versus $0.54 last year.
Service segment delivers record fourth quarter results
Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (64.1% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023).
($ in thousand)
Change
FY23 Q4
FY22 Q4
$'s
%
Service Segment Revenue
$
39,763
$
34,667
$
5,096
14.7
%
Gross Profit
$
13,523
$
11,474
$
2,049
17.9
%
Gross Margin
34.0
%
33.1
%
Operating Income
$
4,547
$
3,532
$
1,015
28.7
%
Operating Margin
11.4
%
10.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
7,039
$
6,028
$
1,011
16.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
17.7
%
17.4
%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.
Service segment revenue was $39.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million or 14.7% and included $1.6 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 10.0% and was driven by strong end market demand and continued market share gains. The segment gross margin increased 90 basis points from prior year primarily due to continued productivity improvements offset by increased start-up costs from new client-based lab implementations.
Distribution segment shows continued margin improvement
Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (35.9% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023).
($ in thousands)
Change
FY23 Q4
FY22 Q4
$'s
%
Distribution Segment Sales
$
22,304
$
21,213
$
1,091
5.1
%
Gross Profit
$
5,627
$
5,198
$
429
8.3
%
Gross Margin
25.2
%
24.5
%
Operating Income
$
1,308
$
983
$
325
33.1
%
Operating Margin
5.9
%
4.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
1,959
$
1,624
$
335
20.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
8.8
%
7.7
%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.
Distribution sales were $22.3 million, an increase of 5.1% on improved end market demand and strength in our Rentals business. Distribution segment gross margin was 25.2%, an increase of 70 basis points due to a favorable sales mix driven by strength in the Rentals business.
Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Review
(Results are compared with full-year fiscal 2022)
($ in thousands)
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
144,883
$
122,005
$
22,878
18.8
%
Distribution Sales
85,686
82,954
2,732
3.3
%
Revenue
$
230,569
$
204,959
$
25,610
12.5
%
Gross Profit
$
68,355
$
58,439
$
9,916
17.0
%
Gross Margin
29.6
%
28.5
%
Operating Income
$
16,248
$
14,143
$
2,105
14.9
%
Operating Margin
7.0
%
6.9
%
Net Income
$
10,688
$
11,380
$
(692
)
(6.1
)%
Net Margin
4.6
%
5.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
30,421
$
26,307
$
4,114
15.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
13.2
%
12.8
%
Diluted EPS
$
1.40
$
1.50
$
(0.10
)
(6.7
)%
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
$
1.93
$
2.03
$
(0.10
)
(4.9
)%
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 10, 11 and 12 for the reconciliation tables.
Total revenue was $230.6 million, an increase of $25.6 million or 12.5%. Consolidated gross profit was $68.4 million, up $9.9 million, or 17.0%, and gross margin expanded to 29.6% or 110 basis points. Consolidated operating expenses were $52.1 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 17.6%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses (including stock-based compensation expense), increased intangibles amortization expense, and investments in technology and our employee base to support future growth. As a result, consolidated operating income was $16.2 million compared with $14.1 million in last fiscal year's period, an increase of 14.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $30.4 million which represented an increase of $4.1 million or 15.6%. Net income per diluted share decreased to $1.40 from $1.50 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.93 versus $2.03 last year. The effective tax rate was 20.8% compared to 13.7% in the prior year, which benefited significantly from share-based payments and stock option activity. The increase in the tax rate had an unfavorable impact of $0.12 per diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share when compared to the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview
At March 25, 2023, the Company had $37.3 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $49.1 million was up $0.7 million from fiscal 2022 year-end due to the acquisitions of Alliance, Complete Calibrations, e2b and Elite during the current fiscal year. The Company's leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 1.60 at March 25, 2023, compared with 1.74 at March 26, 2022.
Outlook
Mr. Rudow concluded, "We are proud of our dedicated team, which has consistently delivered exceptional results through various economic cycles as can be seen over the past 10 plus years of profitable growth. As we think ahead into fiscal 2024, despite macroeconomic uncertainty that looms over the business world, we expect another year of growth and margin expansion across our Service channels. Our business continues to benefit from a predominately life science-oriented market, driven by high levels of regulation and recurring revenue streams, along with a growing Rentals business that tends to perform well throughout various economic cycles including more challenged economic environments. In the year ahead, we expect organic Service revenue growth in the high single-digits and gross margin improvement to continue. We are investing in our high-growth NEXA business as well as new client-based labs, which will support additional organic revenue growth and margin expansion in the second half of the year but will temporarily weigh on year-over-year gross margin expansion in the first quarter of FY24.
Accretive acquisitions that strengthen our fundamental value proposition will be a key component of our go-forward strategy. Our robust and diverse acquisition pipeline enables opportunities for Transcat to expand addressable markets and increase our capabilities like we did with NEXA and the pipettes business.
Transcat has generated consistent margin improvement over the past several years and we believe the improvement will continue. Automation of our calibration processes and overall process improvement will be key enablers to future margin expansion. We anticipate demonstrating more selling, general and administrative expense leverage in the second half of fiscal 2024. We believe the Service segment has substantial runway ahead for growth, both organically and through acquisition. We have a long history of generating sustainable value for our shareholders and providing a dynamic, rewarding workplace for our team."
Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 21% and 23% in fiscal 2024. This estimate includes Federal, various state, Canadian and Irish income taxes and reflects the discrete tax accounting associated with share-based payment awards. Although the tax rate is consistent with recent years, there will be a difference in calendarization of the tax benefit from vesting of share-based payments in fiscal 2024. These benefits are normally realized in the fiscal first quarter, but in fiscal 2024, we will see the benefit in quarter two, due to a timing difference of when the awards were made. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, this benefit positively impacted the tax rate by approximately 13% and we would expect a similar impact in second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Webcast and Conference Call
Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, as well as the Company's strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 30, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738813, access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.
NOTE 1 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash loss on sale of building and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.
In addition to reporting Diluted Earnings Per Share, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, acquisition amortization of backlog and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. Our management believes Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is an important measure of our operating performance because it provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for the GAAP measure of Diluted Earnings Per Share and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See page 12 for the Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation table.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 27 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in 21 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat's ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcat's strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "plans," "aims" and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
March 25,
March 26,
March 25,
March 26,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Service Revenue
$
39,763
$
34,667
$
144,883
$
122,005
Distribution Sales
22,304
21,213
85,686
82,954
Total Revenue
62,067
55,880
230,569
204,959
Cost of Service Revenue
26,240
23,193
98,245
83,084
Cost of Distribution Sales
16,677
16,015
63,969
63,436
Total Cost of Revenue
42,917
39,208
162,214
146,520
Gross Profit
19,150
16,672
68,355
58,439
Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses
6,446
5,627
24,761
20,649
General and Administrative Expenses
6,849
6,530
27,346
23,647
Total Operating Expenses
13,295
12,157
52,107
44,296
Operating Income
5,855
4,515
16,248
14,143
Interest and Other Expense, net
1,029
372
2,761
953
Income Before Income Taxes
4,826
4,143
13,487
13,190
Provision for Income Taxes
1,168
1,095
2,799
1,810
Net Income
$
3,658
$
3,048
$
10,688
$
11,380
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.48
$
0.41
$
1.42
$
1.52
Average Shares Outstanding
7,562
7,523
7,551
7,496
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.48
$
0.40
$
1.40
$
1.50
Average Shares Outstanding
7,688
7,636
7,645
7,589
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
March 25,
March 26,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,531
$
1,396
Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $457 and $460 as of March 25, 2023 and March 26, 2022, respectively
44,698
39,737
Other Receivables
506
558
Inventory, net
16,929
12,712
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
3,935
5,301
Total Current Assets
67,599
59,704
Property and Equipment, net
29,064
26,439
Goodwill
69,360
65,074
Intangible Assets, net
13,799
14,692
Right To Use Assets, net
14,876
11,026
Other Assets
1,051
827
Total Assets
$
195,749
$
177,762
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
15,869
$
14,171
Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities
10,201
11,378
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
2,248
2,161
Total Current Liabilities
28,318
27,710
Long-Term Debt
46,869
46,291
Deferred Tax Liabilities, net
6,538
6,724
Lease Liabilities
12,960
9,194
Other Liabilities
1,434
1,667
Total Liabilities
96,119
91,586
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,562,604 and 7,529,078 shares issued and outstanding as of March 25, 2023 and March 26, 2022, respectively
3,781
3,765
Capital in Excess of Par Value
27,886
23,900
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(1,200
)
(233
)
Retained Earnings
69,163
58,744
Total Shareholders' Equity
99,630
86,176
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
195,749
$
177,762
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
March 25,
March 26,
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
10,688
$
11,380
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment
88
88
Deferred Income Taxes
(186
)
559
Depreciation and Amortization
10,955
9,567
Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves
74
34
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
3,377
2,329
Changes in Assets and Liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables
(5,226
)
(3,392
)
Inventory
(3,377
)
(122
)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
1,119
(2,960
)
Accounts Payable
1,600
1,901
Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities
(2,161
)
(1,113
)
Income Taxes Payable
-
(653
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
16,951
17,618
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(9,414
)
(10,152
)
Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment
10
109
Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(9,109
)
(29,808
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(18,513
)
(39,851
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net
2,786
31,005
Repayments of Term Loan
(2,121
)
(2,114
)
Issuance of Common Stock
658
1,486
Repurchase of Common Stock
(447
)
(6,683
)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
876
23,694
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
821
(625
)
Net Increase in Cash
135
836
Cash at Beginning of Period
1,396
560
Cash at End of Period
$
1,531
$
1,396
TRANSCAT, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,072
$
2,357
$
1,601
$
3,658
$
10,688
+ Interest Expense
360
550
726
781
2,417
+ Other Expense / (Income)
(204
)
(13
)
313
248
344
+ Tax Provision
376
732
523
1,168
2,799
Operating Income
$
3,604
$
3,626
$
3,163
$
5,855
$
16,248
+ Depreciation & Amortization
2,641
2,778
2,824
2,712
10,955
+ Transaction Expense
30
-
96
59
185
+ Other (Expense) / Income
204
13
(313
)
(248
)
(344
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
828
1,114
815
620
3,377
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,307
$
7,531
$
6,585
$
8,998
$
30,421
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
2,532
$
2,507
$
1,836
$
4,547
$
11,422
+ Depreciation & Amortization
2,139
2,246
2,268
2,147
8,800
+ Transaction Expense
30
-
96
59
185
+ Other (Expense) / Income
134
3
(214
)
(170
)
(247
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
638
793
576
456
2,463
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,473
$
5,549
$
4,562
$
7,039
$
22,623
Distribution Operating Income
$
1,072
$
1,119
$
1,327
$
1,308
$
4,826
+ Depreciation & Amortization
502
532
556
565
2,155
+ Other (Expense) / Income
70
10
(99
)
(78
)
(97
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
190
321
239
164
914
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,834
$
1,982
$
2,023
$
1,959
$
7,798
TRANSCAT, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,688
$
3,015
$
1,629
$
3,048
$
11,380
+ Interest Expense
189
169
194
258
810
+ Other Expense / (Income)
6
81
(58
)
114
143
+ Tax Provision
(194
)
313
596
1,095
1,810
Operating Income
$
3,689
$
3,578
$
2,361
$
4,515
$
14,143
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,990
2,141
2,368
2,578
9,077
+ Transaction Expense
-
821
55
26
902
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(6
)
(81
)
58
(114
)
(143
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
437
620
624
647
2,328
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,110
$
7,079
$
5,466
$
7,652
$
26,307
Segment Breakdown
Service Operating Income
$
2,974
$
2,647
$
1,661
$
3,532
$
10,814
+ Depreciation & Amortization
1,488
1,634
1,861
2,070
7,053
+ Transaction Expense
-
821
55
26
902
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(2
)
(56
)
36
(82
)
(104
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
261
414
475
482
1,632
Service Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,721
$
5,460
$
4,088
$
6,028
$
20,297
Distribution Operating Income
$
715
$
931
$
700
$
983
$
3,329
+ Depreciation & Amortization
502
507
507
508
2,024
+ Other (Expense) / Income
(4
)
(25
)
22
(32
)
(39
)
+ Noncash Stock Compensation
176
206
149
165
696
Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,389
$
1,619
$
1,378
$
1,624
$
6,010
TRANSCAT, INC.
Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation Table
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,072
$
2,357
$
1,601
$
3,658
$
10,688
+ Amortization of Intangible Assets
1,084
1,147
1,180
1,043
4,454
+ Acquisition Amortization of Backlog
-
-
-
-
-
+ Acquisition Deal Costs
299
239
254
226
1,018
+ Income Tax Effect at 25%
(346
)
(346
)
(359
)
(317
)
(1,368
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
4,109
$
3,397
$
2,676
$
4,610
$
14,792
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
7,629
7,646
7,666
7,688
7,645
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.40
$
0.31
$
0.21
$
0.48
$
1.40
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.44
$
0.35
$
0.60
$
1.93
Fiscal 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income
$
3,688
$
3,015
$
1,629
$
3,048
$
11,380
+ Amortization of Intangible Assets
620
729
947
1,098
3,394
+ Acquisition Amortization of Backlog
-
100
300
90
490
+ Acquisition Deal Costs
-
900
293
265
1,458
+ Income Tax Effect at 25%
(155
)
(432
)
(385
)
(363
)
(1,335
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
4,153
$
4,312
$
2,784
$
4,138
$
15,387
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
7,593
7,595
7,653
7,636
7,589
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
0.21
$
0.40
$
1.50
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
0.36
$
0.54
$
2.03
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Change
SERVICE
FY 2023 Q4
FY 2022 Q4
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
39,763
$
34,667
$
5,096
14.7
%
Cost of Revenue
26,240
23,193
3,047
13.1
%
Gross Profit
$
13,523
$
11,474
$
2,049
17.9
%
Gross Margin
34.0
%
33.1
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
4,121
$
3,490
$
631
18.1
%
General and Administrative Expenses
4,855
4,452
403
9.1
%
Operating Income
$
4,547
$
3,532
$
1,015
28.7
%
% of Revenue
11.4
%
10.2
%
Change
DISTRIBUTION
FY 2023 Q4
FY 2022 Q4
$'s
%
Distribution Sales
$
22,304
$
21,213
$
1,091
5.1
%
Cost of Sales
16,677
16,015
662
4.1
%
Gross Profit
$
5,627
$
5,198
$
429
8.3
%
Gross Margin
25.2
%
24.5
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
2,325
$
2,137
$
188
8.8
%
General and Administrative Expenses
1,994
2,078
(84
)
(4.0
)%
Operating Income
$
1,308
$
983
$
325
33.1
%
% of Sales
5.9
%
4.6
%
Change
TOTAL
FY 2023 Q4
FY 2022 Q4
$'s
%
Total Revenue
$
62,067
$
55,880
$
6,187
11.1
%
Total Cost of Revenue
42,917
39,208
3,709
9.5
%
Gross Profit
$
19,150
$
16,672
$
2,478
14.9
%
Gross Margin
30.9
%
29.8
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
6,446
$
5,627
$
819
14.6
%
General and Administrative Expenses
6,849
6,530
319
4.9
%
Operating Income
$
5,855
$
4,515
$
1,340
29.7
%
% of Revenue
9.4
%
8.1
%
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
SERVICE
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Service Revenue
$
144,883
$
122,005
$
22,878
18.8
%
Cost of Revenue
98,245
83,084
15,161
18.2
%
Gross Profit
$
46,638
$
38,921
$
7,717
19.8
%
Gross Margin
32.2
%
31.9
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
15,725
$
12,047
$
3,678
30.5
%
General and Administrative Expenses
19,491
16,060
3,431
21.4
%
Operating Income
$
11,422
$
10,814
$
608
5.6
%
% of Revenue
7.9
%
8.9
%
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
DISTRIBUTION
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Distribution Sales
$
85,686
$
82,954
$
2,732
3.3
%
Cost of Sales
63,969
63,436
533
0.8
%
Gross Profit
$
21,717
$
19,518
$
2,199
11.3
%
Gross Margin
25.3
%
23.5
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
9,036
$
8,602
$
434
5.0
%
General and Administrative Expenses
7,855
7,587
268
3.5
%
Operating Income
$
4,826
$
3,329
$
1,497
45.0
%
% of Sales
5.6
%
4.0
%
Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
TOTAL
YTD
YTD
$'s
%
Total Revenue
$
230,569
$
204,959
$
25,610
12.5
%
Total Cost of Revenue
162,214
146,520
15,694
10.7
%
Gross Profit
$
68,355
$
58,439
$
9,916
17.0
%
Gross Margin
29.6
%
28.5
%
Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
$
24,761
$
20,649
$
4,112
19.9
%
General and Administrative Expenses
27,346
23,647
3,699
15.6
%
Operating Income
$
16,248
$
14,143
$
2,105
14.9
%
% of Revenue
7.0
%
6.9
%
