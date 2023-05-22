NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ("Rubicon" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $181.1 million, 13.3% higher compared to $159.8 million in the first quarter of 2022
- Gross Profit was $9.3 million, 49.9% higher compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022
- Adjusted Gross Profit was $16.1 million, 23.3% higher compared to $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2022
- Net loss was $(9.5) million, an improvement of 61.9% compared to $(24.8) million in the first quarter of 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $(14.0) million, an improvement of 14.5% compared to a negative $(16.3) million in the first quarter of 2022
Operational and Business Highlights
- Rubicon recently announced two new 3-year partnerships with the cities of Miami, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, to enhance residential waste and recycling services with its RUBICONSmartCityTM technology. Rubicon will help both cities to transition to fully digital waste and recycling operations, improve route efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents
- In April, Rubicon announced that its RUBICONSmartCity snow removal technology helped its partner, Kansas City, Missouri, win the American Public Works Association (APWA) Excellence in Snow and Ice Control Award for 2023. Rubicon was honored to be able to help Kansas City win this award and looks forward to continued success together
- Rubicon continues to expand the RUBICONConnectTM marketplace with the addition of new clients including Vail Properties, GoldOller Real Estate Investments, Acuity Brands and others throughout Q1 of 2023. We also welcomed Southeastern Grocers to the many commodities clients who are taking advantage of special rates through our vast network of volume commodities
- Rubicon has secured an incremental equity financing package of approximately $23.5 million led by our largest shareholder. This equity financing is part of the final step in the path to increased liquidity and financial flexibility
"We are very proud to report continued positive progress in the implementation of our Bridge to Profitability plan. We remain on target as we work to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of this year," said Phil Rodoni, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon. "Rubicon remains the definitive digital platform for eliminating waste which enables us to provide a differentiated service offering to our customers. Our core business is strong, and we are focused on accelerating the Company's progress to profitability while driving Rubicon's next phase of growth."
First Quarter Review
Total Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $181.1 million, an increase of $21.3 million or 13.3%, compared to the first quarter 2022. This growth was driven primarily by strength in the RUBICONConnect business, as well as continued growth of the SaaS business.
Gross Profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $9.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 49.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth in gross profit was supported by an increase in the RUBICONConnect business.
Adjusted Gross Profit in the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $16.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 23.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted Gross Profit was primarily due to positive impacts from actions taken to enhance margins in the RUBICONConnect business and growth in SaaS products.
The Net Loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $(9.5) million, an improvement of $15.4 million compared to a Net Loss of $(24.8) million in the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was negative $(14.0) million, an improvement of approximately $2.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(16.3) million in the first quarter of 2022.
Strategic Progress
Rubicon remains focused on achieving profitability, making strategic investments in its leading digital marketplace and suite of products, and executing on plan for Rubicon's next phase of growth. Rubicon continues to increase operational efficiencies, implement cost reduction measures across the organization, and high-grade its customer portfolio with the goal of optimizing margins. The Company will share updates on its "Bridge to Profitability" plan in the coming quarters.
About Rubicon
Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains "non-GAAP financial measures," including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, including explanations of the ways in which Rubicon's management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substantive reasons why Rubicon's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, are included under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the tables below. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the tables below.
RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue:
Service
$
166,365
$
134,698
Recyclable commodity
14,733
25,108
Total revenue
181,098
159,806
Costs and Expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation):
Service
158,001
129,693
Recyclable Commodity
13,187
23,236
Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
171,188
152,929
Sales and marketing
3,274
3,950
Product development
8,092
9,218
General and administrative
18,147
12,627
Gain on settlement of incentive compensation
(18,622
)
-
Amortization and depreciation
1,361
1,490
Total Costs and Expenses
183,440
180,214
Loss from Operations
(2,342
)
(20,408
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest earned
1
-
Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(55
)
(278
)
Gain on change in fair value of earnout liabilities
4,820
-
Loss on change in fair value of derivatives
(2,198
)
-
Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers
632
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations
(2,103
)
-
Interest expense
(7,176
)
(3,775
)
Related party interest expense
(593
)
-
Other expense
(421
)
(330
)
Total Other Income (Expense)
(7,093
)
(4,383
)
Loss Before Income Taxes
(9,435
)
(24,791
)
Income tax expense
16
28
Net Loss
$
(9,451
)
$
(24,819
)
Net loss attributable to Holdings LLC unitholders prior to the Mergers
-
(24,819
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,322
)
-
Net Loss Attributable to Class A Common Stockholders
$
(3,129
)
$
-
Loss per share - for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Net loss per Class A Common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.05
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
59,416,924
As a result of the Mergers with Founder SPAC consummated on August 15, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), the capital structure has changed and loss per share information is only presented for the period after the Closing Date of the Mergers.
RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,543
$
10,079
Accounts receivable, net
67,203
65,923
Contract assets
52,927
55,184
Prepaid expenses
11,100
10,466
Other current assets
2,614
2,109
Related-party notes receivable
-
7,020
Total Current Assets
144,387
150,781
Property and Equipment, net
2,616
2,644
Operating right-of-use assets
2,523
2,827
Other noncurrent assets
2,637
4,764
Goodwill
32,132
32,132
Intangible assets, net
10,075
10,881
Total Assets
$
194,370
$
204,029
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
82,175
$
75,113
Line of credit
52,024
51,823
Accrued expenses
73,927
108,002
Contract liabilities
6,037
5,888
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,956
1,880
Warrant liabilities
20,000
20,890
Derivative liabilities
2,887
-
Debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs
4,205
3,771
Total Current Liabilities
243,211
267,367
Long-Term Liabilities:
Deferred income taxes
229
217
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
1,297
1,826
Debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs
64,225
69,458
Related-party debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs
18,690
10,597
Derivative liabilities
3,498
826
Earn-out liabilities
780
5,600
Other long-term liabilities
2,688
2,590
Total Long-Term Liabilities
91,407
91,114
Total Liabilities
334,618
358,481
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity:
Common stock - Class A, par value of $0.0001 per share, 690,000,000 shares authorized, 72,988,610 and 55,886,692 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
7
6
Common stock - Class V, par value of $0.0001 per share, 275,000,000 shares authorized, 115,463,646 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
12
12
Preferred stock - par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
58,312
34,658
Accumulated deficit
(341,004
)
(337,875
)
Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Rubicon Technologies, Inc.
(282,673
)
(303,199
)
Noncontrolling interests
142,425
148,747
Total Stockholders' Deficit
(140,248
)
(154,452
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
194,370
$
204,029
RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(9,451
)
$
(24,819
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities:
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
5
11
Amortization and depreciation
1,361
1,490
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,237
831
Amortization of related party debt issuance costs
265
-
Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of debt obligations
1,014
-
Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of related party debt obligations
328
-
Bad debt reserve
745
(1,710
)
Loss on change in fair value of warrants
55
278
Loss on change in fair value of derivatives
2,198
-
Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
(4,820
)
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations
2,103
-
Equity-based compensation
9,302
58
Phantom unit expense
-
2,549
Settlement of accrued incentive compensation
(26,826
)
-
Service fees settled in common stock
3,808
-
Gain on service fee settlement in connection with the Mergers
(632
)
-
Deferred income taxes
12
35
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,025
)
4,079
Contract assets
2,257
1,704
Prepaid expenses
235
(150
)
Other current assets
(528
)
(341
)
Operating right-of-use assets
304
256
Other noncurrent assets
(120
)
23
Accounts payable
7,062
12,262
Accrued expenses
(181
)
2,465
Contract liabilities
149
160
Operating lease liabilities
(453
)
(558
)
Other liabilities
180
49
Net cash flows from operating activities
(12,416
)
(1,328
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Property and equipment purchases
(325
)
(491
)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(325
)
(491
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net borrowings on line of credit
201
3,216
Proceeds from debt obligations
11,226
-
Repayments of debt obligations
(11,500
)
(1,500
)
Proceeds from related party debt obligations
14,520
-
Financing costs paid
(1,275
)
-
Payments of deferred offering costs
-
(1,055
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,100
-
RSUs withheld to pay taxes
(1,067
)
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
13,205
661
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
464
(1,158
)
Cash, beginning of period
10,079
10,617
Cash, end of period
$
10,543
$
9,459
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
3,648
$
2,968
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Fair value of derivatives issued as debt discount
$
475
$
-
Fair value of derivatives issued as debt issuance cost
$
2,887
$
-
Conversions of debt obligations to common stock
$
2,250
$
-
Equity issuance costs settled with common stock
$
7,069
$
-
Loan commitment asset reclassed to debt discount
$
2,062
$
-
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") because they exclude, respectively, certain amounts included in Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted Gross Profit by adding back amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities and platform support costs to GAAP Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total GAAP revenue. The Company believes presenting Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is useful to investors because they show the progress in scaling Rubicon's digital platform by quantifying the markup and margin the Company charges its customers that are incremental to its marketplace vendor costs. These measures demonstrate this progress because changes in these measures are driven primarily by the Company's ability to optimize services for its customers, improve its hauling and recycling partners' efficiency and achieve economies of scale on both sides of the marketplace. Rubicon's management team uses these non-GAAP measures as one of the means to evaluate the profitability of the Company's customer accounts, exclusive of certain costs that are generally fixed in nature, and to assess how successful the Company is in achieving its pricing strategies. However, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate and use these measures differently or not at all, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. Further, these measures should not be read in isolation from or without reference to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the SEC because it excludes certain amounts included in net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense and income, income tax expense and benefit, amortization and depreciation, loss on extinguishment of debt obligations, equity-based compensation, phantom unit expense, gain or loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of derivatives, executive severance charges, gain or loss on settlement of the Management Rollover Bonuses, gain or loss on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers, other non-operating income and expenses, and unique non-recurring income and expenses.
The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by Rubicon's management team to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses. Further, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is helpful in highlighting trends in Rubicon's operating results because it allows for more consistent comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding gains and losses that are non-operational in nature or outside the control of management, as well as items that may differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Rubicon operates and capital investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also often used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating and comparing Rubicon's results to other companies within the industry. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as Rubicon's management team and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of net loss or other results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax expense or the cash requirements to pay taxes;
- although amortization and depreciation are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which the Company may make adjustments in historical periods; and
- other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands, except percentage)
Total revenue
$
181,098
$
159,806
Less: total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
171,188
152,929
Less: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities
574
650
Gross profit
$
9,336
$
6,227
Gross profit margin
5.2
%
3.9
%
Gross profit
$
9,336
$
6,227
Add: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities
574
650
Add: platform support costs
6,236
6,220
Adjusted gross profit
$
16,146
$
13,097
Adjusted gross profit margin
8.9
%
8.2
%
Amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities
$
574
$
650
Amortization and depreciation for sales, marketing, general and administrative activities
787
840
Total amortization and depreciation
$
1,361
$
1,490
Platform support costs(1)
$
6,236
$
6,220
Marketplace vendor costs(2)
164,952
146,709
Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
$
171,188
$
152,929
(1)
Platform support costs are defined as costs to operate the Company's revenue generating platforms that do not directly correlate with volume of sales transactions procured through Rubicon's digital marketplace. Such costs include employee costs, data costs, platform hosting costs and other overhead costs.
(2)
Marketplace vendor costs are defined as direct costs charged by the Company's hauling and recycling partners for services procured through Rubicon's digital marketplace.
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands, except percentage)
Net loss
$
(9,451
)
$
(24,819
)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,176
3,775
Related party interest expense
593
-
Interest earned
(1
)
-
Income tax expense
16
28
Amortization and depreciation
1,361
1,490
Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations
2,103
-
Equity-based compensation
9,302
58
Phantom unit expense
-
2,549
Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
55
278
Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
(4,820
)
-
Loss on change in fair value of forward purchase option derivative
2,198
-
Executive severance charges
4,553
-
Gain on settlement of Management Rollover Bonuses
(26,826
)
-
Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers
(632
)
-
Other expenses(3)
421
330
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(13,952
)
$
(16,311
)
(3)
Other expenses primarily consist of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, taxes, penalties and gains and losses on sale of property and equipment.
