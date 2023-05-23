The Portuguese company Metalogalva, which produces metal structures for the photovoltaic industry, has announced the opening of a factory in Memphis, Tennessee, with an investment of $6 million.The Portuguese company Metalogalva, specialized in engineering and manufacture of steel and metal structures for the photovoltaic industry, will inaugurate its first factory in the United States this week, in which it expects to invest €6 million and see sales of €80 million in 2024. The plant, which will employ about 130 people, is located in the city of Memphis, Tennessee. Metalogalva said in a statement ...

