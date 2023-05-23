Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2023 | 10:10
103 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 24 May 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 83,448,868 shares (USD 834,488.68)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        946,449 shares (USD 9,464.49)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  84,395,317 shares (USD 843,953.17)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 34.2             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
