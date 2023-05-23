St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Pole Star Global Insights, a leading provider of predictive intelligence in the maritime ecosystem, announces the appointment of James Ferguson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).





Photo - James Ferguson

Ferguson will bring his extensive experience in the compliance technology industry to accelerate Pole Star's continued expansion. He will play a central role in managing and leading the company's revenue-generating departments to drive sales and customer success globally.

Previously Vice President of Sales, North America and UK at EasyVista, Ferguson has spent over 12 years in the compliance technology industry with a proven ability to lead innovative change and drive growth. Ferguson has led teams across strategic planning, sales, client relations, and customer experience.

Ferguson commented on his new role: "Joining Pole Star at this time is hugely exciting - a high-growth company with unlimited potential. I'm looking forward to leading our sales and revenue teams as we make the maritime industry and associated ecosystem more transparent using predictive insights across financing, sustainability, and compliance."

Pole Star CEO Robert Skea also mentions, "The maritime industry is changing rapidly regarding trusted relationships. James' background in data and compliance technology is a perfect fit as we enable our clients and partners to work together responsibly in this critically important ecosystem. We welcome James to the leadership team as we extend our market leadership."

The appointment of James Ferguson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Pole Star underscores the company's dedication to enhancing business operations by employing the expertise of experienced professionals. This decision aims to benefit both the company and the industry as a whole.

About Pole Star

Established in 1998, Pole Star has been actively involved in the maritime industry by collaborating with governments and businesses across the supply chain. Their focus lies in addressing the various threats faced by ships, supply chains, cargo, territorial waters, and the safety of individuals within the maritime infrastructure. The company develops innovative maritime intelligence technologies to protect vessels, personnel, reputation, and financial investments. With offices in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Panama, and the US, as well as a presence in Australia and Greece, Pole Star offers a diverse range of solutions designed to facilitate time-sensitive decision-making and risk mitigation in all areas of maritime activity, including cross-border trade, sustainability risks, and territorial waters monitoring.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Megha Srivastava

Email: pr@polestarglobal.com

Website: www.polestarglobal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166965