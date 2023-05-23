Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Senator Peter Welch attended the groundbreaking for a new microgrid neighborhood in South Burlington, Vermont, that will put solar on every home and an electric-vehicle charger in every garage.From pv magazine USA A unique planned, mixed-use neighborhood of 155 solar homes is now under construction in South Burlington, Vermont. The homes in Hillside East are designed with climate and storm resiliency in mind, as each one is equipped with Tesla Powerwall batteries, charged by 8 kW rooftop solar systems. There will also be a community microgrid with utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...