New Study by Luxe Digital Reveals Dior is #1 Most Popular Luxury Brand Online in 2023

Dior claims 13.8% of total search interest online, followed by Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès. Armani and Tiffany & Co. decline, Burberry and Saint Laurent rise in 2023.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Dior is the most popular luxury brand online in 2023, with 13.83% of the total search interest for luxury goods, according to a new study by Luxe Digital.

Luxury brands online popularity ranking 2023

Luxe Digital ranks the top 15 most popular luxury brands online in 2023.

Gucci and Chanel complete the podium, with 13.76% and 11.69% of the online search interest, respectively. Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Rolex maintain their stronghold, while Armani and Tiffany & Co. see their online popularity decline compared to last year.

This is the sixth year in a row that Luxe Digital, a magazine that covers the luxury industry's digital transformation, releases its ranking of the most popular luxury brands online. By analyzing over 3,000 data points from Google, website traffic, and social media reach, Luxe Digital publishes an annual report on the online popularity of the most sought-after luxury brands. This report has proven to be a reliable indicator of future sales.

Of particular interest this year is the strong growth seen for Burberry and Saint Laurent, each gaining six places, while Gucci loses the first spot for the first time since the study began. 27% of the brands on the list are in the hard luxury segment (versus 20% in 2022). Luxury groups LVMH and Kering own 40% of the brands on the list.

While 33% of global luxury sales are set to take place online by 2030, physical retail is not dead-only changing. Brands are redefining the role of traditional boutiques, experimenting with new retail formats, and venturing into new geographies.

In 2023, most luxury brands also continue their journey in the metaverse and Web3. Most luxury brands are indeed experimenting with Web3 and phygital collections-where you can, for example, dress up your avatars in the virtual world and access exclusive drops in the real world.

Another interesting trend for 2023 is the focus on VICs (very important customers). With fears of recession looming, most luxury brands are doubling down on their high-net-worth clients. The top 2% of customers accounted for about 40% of luxury sales in 2022. That number is expected to grow in the coming years. No wonder then that brand elevation is top of mind for many of the luxury leaders exploring growth opportunities. The top brands are launching exclusive propositions to court their VICs: from Chanel's recent VIP-only exhibition in Hong Kong to Gucci's first Salon in Los Angeles.

Read the complete ranking and full report: https://luxe.digital/business/digital-luxury-ranking/most-popular-luxury-brands/

Ranking methodology: Luxe Digital's luxury ranking aims to provide an insightful analysis of the most popular luxury brands online. The ranking starts with over 3,000 data points from Google Trends, SimilarWeb, RivalIQ, Deloitte, and Forbes to measure the search interest and social media reach of the best luxury brands online. Each brand receives a score based on its online popularity and is then ranked.

