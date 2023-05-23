Mvix Offers Machine Learning-Based Content Moderation Features to Their Enterprise Clients

Mvix Announces a Revolutionary Solution to Empower Users to Ensure Compliance and Maintain Brand Integrity

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Mvix, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated visual content moderation tool for its Digital Signage CMS. This tool leverages machine learning algorithms to efficiently review and flag content, including tobacco usage, nudity, hate symbols, drugs, and more. Mvix's content moderation tool revolutionizes the way businesses manage their digital signage, offering enhanced control and brand protection.





Mvix Logo





A significantly powerful addition to Mvix's suite for enterprise networks, this tool allows signage content managers to flag objectionable content types for approval. The tool aims to ensure compliance with industry regulations and internal policies while safeguarding brand reputation. The goal is to create a safe and engaging environment for audiences.

"Content moderation has become an essential requirement in today's visual communication landscape," said Anup Manchanda, Sr. Solutions Consultant of Mvix. "Our content moderation tool sets a new standard for digital signage management, providing businesses with the means to maintain and reinforce brand integrity."

Key Features of Mvix's Content Moderation Tool Include:

Seamless Flagging and Approval Process: Content administrators can easily flag specific content elements, such as tobacco usage, nudity, hate symbols, drugs or any other content categories deemed necessary for approval. This streamlines the content management workflow and ensures that only compliant content is displayed. Customizable Approval Workflows: The tool allows businesses to create customized approval workflows to fit their unique needs. Content can be routed to appropriate stakeholders for review and approval, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory guidelines. Enhanced Brand Protection: By providing users with a robust content moderation tool, Mvix empowers businesses to maintain their brand integrity. Companies can effectively prevent the display of inappropriate or offensive content, protecting their reputation and ensuring a positive customer experience. Time and Cost Savings: With the automated content moderation process, businesses can significantly reduce the time and resources required for manual content review. This results in increased operational efficiency and cost savings, allowing organizations to focus on strategic initiatives. Scalable and User-Friendly Solution: Mvix's content moderation tool is designed to cater to the diverse needs of enterprise-scale businesses. The intuitive user interface ensures ease of use while the scalable architecture enables seamless integration with existing digital signage infrastructures.

Mvix's content moderation tool has been developed with the goal of empowering enterprise networks to effectively manage their digital signage content and maintain brand consistency.

About Mvix: Mvix is a leading provider of digital signage solutions, empowering businesses to engage, inform, and influence their audiences with captivating visual experiences. With a comprehensive suite of products and services, Mvix offers end-to-end digital signage solutions that enhance brand presence, improve customer experiences, and drive results. For more information, please visit mvix.com.

Contact Information

Evan Magner

Marketing Project Coordinator

communications@mvix.com

866.310.4923

SOURCE: Mvix Digital Signage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755992/Mvix-Offers-Machine-Learning-Based-Content-Moderation-Features-to-Their-Enterprise-Clients