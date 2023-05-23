The latest edition of the Solar Africa 2023 expo held last week in Nairobi has seen the participation of 75 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors. pv magazine was there to follow the event and explore the potential of the solar markets in East and Central Africa.Africa's annual prime solar energy expo was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya's Capital. It showcased new technologies harnessing, storing, and using solar energy. The expo served as a platform for East and Central Africa, attracting exhibitors from over 24 countries. "We have seen a significant rise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...