Powerful Combination of Process Intelligence and AI Drives New Levels of Process and Business Performance

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today provided an early look at its latest strides in AI during the kick off of the Celonis World Tour 2023 in Munich. The company demonstrated how it is uniquely positioned to provide the process intelligence data, contextualized with process knowledge and augmented with Machine Learning that AI needs to effectively generate insights, recommend actions, automate and execute.

Celonis provides this unique level of process intelligence, which is built on knowledge from more than a decade of process mining implementations and process-specific Machine Learning models, providing the crucial foundation for a more powerful and sophisticated use of AI.

Celonis' heritage in AI and Machine Learning

For years Celonis has been using AI and Machine Learning (ML) to empower its customers, through its Machine Learning Workbench (MLWB) to build custom models and drive more intelligent decision-making in conjunction with and triggered by process mining insights. For example, a large pharmaceutical company has leveraged Celonis to manage intelligent stock allocation to orders. In addition, Celonis' Duplicate Checking app uses ML algorithms to detect duplicate invoices with approximate matching and has led to millions of dollars saved annually for hundreds of customers.

Bringing together Generative AI and Process Intelligence

With an on-stage demonstration, the company gave a peek into how Large Language Models (LLMs) can power a conversational journey for even non-technical users to obtain business insights via intuitive natural language requests specifically with an early demonstration of the integration of LLMs for PQL generation. PQL is Celonis' Process Query Language that creates and powers everything customers see in the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS). The company recently partnered with Rollio, developer of online virtual AI assistants, to jointly develop this generative AI tool, bringing together unique process knowledge, LLM expertise, and experience in building conversational dashboards.

"Celonis is in the unique position to leverage the multiplicative effect of generative AI and process knowledge to enable process intelligence," said Jeff Naughton, Senior Vice President and Fellow at Celonis. "Combined with the rich process knowledge that Celonis has accumulated over a decade, helping customers drive process efficiency, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize how process mining and execution management can be democratized and leveraged by everyone within the enterprise."

Object-Centric Process Mining provides the right foundation for process-intelligent third party applications

Following on from the launch of Object-Centric Process Mining at Celosphere 2022, Celonis provides a principled data foundation that captures all the objects and events in the business. This serves as a digital twin, operating as a single source of truth for process intelligence across the enterprise. With Celonis' Intelligence API, recently released as Generally Available, customers and partners can use this intelligence to enhance their applications, orchestrate automation, or as a source for Large Language Models and other AI solutions.

"Our customers and partners are a big part of our intelligence efforts through partnerships and co-innovations," said Martin Klenk, co-founder and CTO at Celonis. "We are deeply committed to helping our customers and partners build intelligent solutions that only they know how to build. We will make it easy for them by providing the best-in-class API access to rich process and business knowledge, LLM modeling capabilities, and ML infrastructure."

This update on Celonis' AI strategy is in lockstep with a slew of new product capabilities also announced today that showcase the company's commitment to delivering an even more intuitive, open and intelligent platform, as well as the launch of a new supply chain business application.

The Celonis World Tour kicks off on May 23 and covers 10 stops across the US, Europe and Japan. It is Celonis' global process mining roadshow where customers, prospects and partners share how, with Celonis, they are able to find and capture business value within processes, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. The Celonis World Tour kicked off shortly after Celonis was named a leader in Gartner's® first-ever Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools. The report catapulted process mining into C-level consciousness and placed Celonis highest and farthest to the right on both axes, Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

