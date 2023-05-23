Global Isostearic Acid Market to Surpass USD 978 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Isostearic Acid Market Segments - by Source (Soybean, Rapeseed, Palm, Tall Oil, and Others), by Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Chemical Esters, Lubricants, Solvents, and Surfactants), by End User (Personal care & Cosmetics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 641.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 978.4 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the wide applications of isostearic acid in various cosmetic products owing to its anti-inflammatory and skin-moisturizing characteristics.







Recent Developments:





In January 2023, Oleon NV, a subsidiary of Avril and a leading European firm in plant chemistry production announced that its isostearic acid unit at Oleon Ertvelde is doubling the production capacity of isostearic acid and dimer. The company is expecting to achieve the said expansion by 2024 to support its growth and gain a significant share of the market in the competitive markets.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Jarchem Innovative Ingredients LLC

Croda International Plc

Oleon NV

KLK EMMERICH GmbH

KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD.

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Merck KGaA

KRATON CORPORATION

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4988

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include source, application, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4988

Highlights on the Segments of the Isostearic Acid Market



On the basis of region, the global isostearic acid market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a key share of the global market during the forecast period.

The market growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing demand for different cosmetic products which have isostearic acid as one of the key ingredients. The major economies of the region such as India and China are expected to have the biggest consumer demand for cosmetics and other skincare products in the years ahead owing to growing spending on personal care.

Middle East & Africa is expected to hold a considerable share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to supportive government policies for cosmetics manufacturing industry expansion.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/isostearic-acid-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Isostearic acid is a unique, fully saturated, and branched fatty acid that has the combined best properties of oleic acid and stearic acid. At room temperature, it is clear golden liquid acid and provides excellent heat and odor stability.

Sourcing of isostearic acid can be done from different sources including soyabean oil or tallow. It is produced by the reaction of oleic acid with a catalyst in natural minerals.

The production of isostearic acid does not involve any chemical addition to the reaction. It is 100% made of the parent oil from which it is sourced.

Some of the major characteristics of isostearic acid include exceptional stability, thermal stability if its lubricant, odor stability for cosmetics, and oxidation stability for the product that is intended for a longer shelf-life, among others.

The demand for cosmetics and other personal care products is growing worldwide. This is a major driver of the isostearic acid market as several cosmetics products include this acid as a key ingredient.

The growing industrialization in emerging economies such as China , India , Mexico , Brazil , and Indonesia , among others is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players. The demand for cosmetics, automotive adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and greases is expected to be substantial from these countries.

, , , , and , among others is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players. The demand for cosmetics, automotive adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and greases is expected to be substantial from these countries. Based on the source, the isostearic market is divided into soybean, rapeseed, palm, tall oil, and others. The soybean segment is expected to grow at considerable levels in the coming years owing to the ease of sourcing soyabean oil.

segment is expected to grow at considerable levels in the coming years owing to the ease of sourcing soyabean oil. On the basis of the end-user segment the market is fragmented into personal care & cosmetics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. The personal care & cosmetics segment held the major share of the market in 2022 and is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projection period.

Read 358 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Isostearic Acid Market Segments - by Source (Soybean, Rapeseed, Palm, Tall Oil, and Others), by Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Chemical Esters, Lubricants, Solvents, and Surfactants), by End User (Personal care & Cosmetics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4988

Key Segments Covered



Source

Soybean

Rapeseed

Palm

Tall Oil

Others

Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Esters

Lubricants

Solvents

Surfactants

End User

Personal care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Cosmetics Market Segments - by Gender (Men, Women, and Unisex), Category (Hair Care Products, Skin & Sun Care Products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, and Deodorants & Fragrances), Distribution Channels (Online Sales Channels, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, and Hypermarkets/Supermarkets), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 - 2030



Global Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others), By Application (Body-in-White, Paintshop, Powertrain, Assembly), And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030



Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Sales Market by Type (Type I, Type II, Type III), By Application (Alkyd Resins, Dimer Acids, Lubricant Additives, Soaps & Detergents, Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Facial Skincare Market by Type (Cleansers, Toners, Face Oils, Creams, Exfoliators, Masks, Sunscreen, Lotion), By Application (Whitening, Sunscreen, Moisturizing, Freckle, Wrinkles, Exfoliating) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra - 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-isostearic-acid-market-to-surpass-usd-978-million-by-2031-growth-market-reports-301830765.html