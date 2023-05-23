Reckitt: AFROPOP SENSATION YEMI ALADE JOINS NONPROFIT WINFUND AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR AND ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LONDON ENGAGEMENT DURING HER AFRICAN BADDIE WORLD TOUR 2023

Alade announces exclusive concert experience for WiNFUND at Lio London Club

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit group WiNFUND is pleased to announce Nigerian Afropop sensation Yemi Alade as its global ambassador. As part of her African Baddie World Tour 2023, the singer/songwriter, actress and activist will champion the healthcare access-boosting start-up, including with an exclusive London concert experience at the renowned Lio London club on 12 June 2023.

The performance is exclusively for holders of WiNFUND NFTs, unique digital artworks that are helping to revolutionise access to healthcare in Africa, while also creating a community of innovators, investors and supporters to champion the next generation of Africa's women healthcare entrepreneurs.

Healthcare is a fundamental human right, but globally, 1 in 2 people lack access to it. Meanwhile, about 70% of healthcare workers are women, and women-led start-ups deliver 35% better returns on investments, yet only 2% of funding goes to women-led enterprises.

WiNFUND, a 100% non-profit co-founded by Reckitt and the Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx), exists to disrupt that status quo by directly investing in women-led start-ups working to improve community access to healthcare in seven countries across Africa.

Yemi Alade, who has over 17 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, will spread WiNFUND's message, helping to unlock women's potential to solve the healthcare gap. Her exclusive London show will be live-streamed around the world as a special ticketed event, so fans anywhere can join the movement with a WiNFUND NFT and help African women-led health start-ups.

Yemi Alade, WiNFUND ambassador, said : "It is an honour to represent the WiNFUND on a global stage. Its purpose - to empower women entrepreneurs to solve community healthcare issues - reflects my own mission to encourage women across Africa to use the power of their voice to manifest a brighter future."

The exclusive London performance will showcase 'Mama Africa's' electrifying stagecraft and feature greatest hits including 'Johnny' and 'Don't Jealous Me,' as well as a special unreleased track. The intimate experience will include a VIP meet-and-greet opportunity with Alade, the newest judge on The Voice Africa, offering fans an up-close evening, just as her star is rising to new heights.

The show at Lio London is part of Alade's African Baddie World Tour and will follow a performance by Alade and Moonchild Sanelly at the Royal Festival Hall in London at Meltdown festival on 10 June 2023.

Lio London brings the passion of Ibiza to London's Leicester Square. It is part of the Pacha Group, the name behind one of the world's most iconic nightclubs, which has been the pioneer of Ibiza's dance and cultural movement since 1973.

Since the WiNFUND launched in September 2022 in partnership with the Kofi Annan Foundation, it has received more than 300 applications from entrepreneurs in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda. It has chosen 16 finalists, who will receive either funding, business support or mentorship.

WiNFUND finalists include Dr. Mercy Ashaba from Uganda, who is helping people manage healthcare costs through her fintech company, Peleyta Health; and Umra Omar from Kenya, whose company, Safari Doctors, leads teams of medics to deliver primary healthcare to remote regions.

Patricia O'Hayer, global head of External Affairs for Reckitt, and co-founder of the WiNFUND said: "There is huge transformative power in funding women entrepreneurs already doing amazing work to close the healthcare gap. WiNFUND can harness this power by building an engaged, global community of like-minded people who believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege."

Pradeep Kakkattil, founder and CEO of HIEx and co-founder of the WiNFUND, said : "Women are on the front lines of healthcare around the world and are finding solutions that work to the challenges that plague the healthcare system. By enabling equitable access to investments and accelerating women-led health enterprises, we are increasing healthcare access and building economic resilience."

Martinne Geller - media&pr@reckitt.com

About Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist. After winning the Nigerian Peak Talent Show in 2009, Alade has gained prominence in the music industry and is now considered one of the biggest artists in Africa, with four albums, two EPs and hit singles such as Johnny, Shekere, Africa, oh my gosh, and Ferrari.

With her love for her African heritage earning her the nickname "Mama Africa," Alade has performed for African stadiums, European and U.S. stages, and exclusive audiences such as the United Nations and the British royal family.

Alade is a two-time BET Awards nominee for Best International Act Africa (2015 & 2016) and back-to-back Winner of MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016. Yemi Alade is also the first African female Afropop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her hit single "Johnny", which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever.

In July 2019, Yemi Alade was featured on "Don't Jealous Me" and "My Power" on Beyoncé's compilation album The Lion King: The Gift.

About WiNFUND

Reckitt and the Health Innovation and Investment Exchange co-founded WiNFUND in September 2022 to support innovative, women-led, health companies to improve access to healthcare. Initially launched in Africa, WiNFUND opened to applications from entrepreneurs from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda during H2 2022 and received more than 300 applications. WiNFUND provides investment, business support and mentoring for female entrepreneurs developing innovative healthcare solutions. In a unique funding model, WiNFUND will partly raise capital through the sale of NFTs as well as through mission-aligned donors, corporate partners and HNWls. WiNFUND partners include the Kofi Annan Foundation, the Eco Bank Foundation, and Tokenproof. Further information can be found on the WiNFUND website (winfundnft.org).

