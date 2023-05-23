Discover the Best of Wine and Tea Culture This Summer with the Unique Blend of China and Sri Lanka

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Sponsored by Fenjiu International, Sohu Food Channel's renowned program, Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor has proudly announced that it has recently visited the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing. Since its launch in 2022, this show has taken audiences on a journey across embassies of various countries to learn about Chinese liquor culture and try delicious food. In this episode, Sohu Food Channel visited the Sri Lankan Embassy in China, where they discovered the world-famous Ceylon black tea, enjoyed the unique Sri Lankan dance, and mixed a cocktail named "Sino-Lanka Tea Wine" with Fenjiu and black tea, a first-of-its-kind experience.





Qinghua Fenjiu Enters the Embassy of Sri Lanka in China



The Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, His Excellency Palitha Kohona, expressed his appreciation for Fenjiu, "Wine is a language without borders," he said. "Fenjiu is a traditional cultural heritage, representing the essence and tradition of China's brewing culture." The ambassador also explained the brewing process of Ceylon black tea and how it's the purest black tea in the world. The combination of the purity of Ceylon black tea and the cleanliness of Fenjiu has created a unique and memorable taste experience.





Qinghua Fenjiu as an Eastern Gift to Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, Palita Kohona



This year marks the 66th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka, and the " Sino-Lanka Tea Wine " is a perfect expression of their friendship. Fenjiu has always been committed to pushing Chinese liquor to the world, adhering to cultural self-confidence and innovation, and constantly looking for a breakthrough in the internationalization of Chinese liquor.





The bartender used Qinghua Fen liquor and Ceylon black tea to make cocktails on-site



Fen-flavor is the most important dominant element in the popularity of Fenjiu, and the taste is similar to international popular wines such as vodka, making it popular among international friends. The combination of Fenjiu with Sri Lankan black tea and coconut adds an extra level of flavor that is sweet and memorable. The bartender made this unique cocktail on the spot and named it " Sino-Lanka Tea Wine."





The " Sino-Lanka Tea Wine " made in the Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor



Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor provides an interactive experience of tourism culture, where the audience can learn about different cultures and their food and drinks. Qinghua Fenjiu is proud to have been a part of this episode and looks forward to bringing the world of Chinese liquor to new audiences around the world.





Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor Entering the Sri Lankan Embassy in China



The fermentation process of Fenjiu still uses cellar fermentation, where a circular ceramic jar with a depth of 1.2 meters and a diameter of 0.8 meters is buried underground to separate "grain" from "soil," effectively isolating harmful bacteria in the soil from the wine base, and truly reflecting the flavor of grain fermentation. Fenjiu is made with high-quality sorghum, barley, peas, and other brewing raw materials from the raw grain base to ensure quality.





