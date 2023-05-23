Advanced Wound Care Market to Reach $10.75 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.75 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. An increase in the aging population and the increasing number of diabetic patients are some major factors driving this market's growth. For instance, according to Administration for Community Living's profile on older Americans, the U.S. population aged 65 and above was estimated to be 54.1 million in 2019, which is about 19% of the U.S. population. This population increased by about 36% from 2009 to 2019 and is projected to reach 80.8 million by 2040, and 94.7 million by 2060. As the elder population is more prone to wounds, an increasing number of elder populations is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the moist wound care segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 59.2% in 2022, owing to an increase in the number of chronic wound patients.

Based on application, the chronic wound segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers globally.

On the basis of end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market, owing to the increasing number of surgeries among the patients in hospitals. On the other hand, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.3% in 2022 owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements.

Read full market research report, "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Moist, Antimicrobial), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End-use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Advanced Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of surgical procedures and traumatic incidents globally. For instance, as per a study by ResearchGate, in 2020, around 6.6% of mortality occurs due to trauma every year. Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of surgical site infections. Advanced wound care products help to contain and reduce these surgical site infections, thereby, an increase in the number of surgical site infections is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the lifting of lockdown impositions, are expected to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. Many elective surgeries which were postponed are expected to take place. In addition to this, many leading manufacturers are introducing new products which may help them to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced wound care products during the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced wound care market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region

Advanced Wound Care Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Moist

Foam Dressings



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Film Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings



Collagen Dressings



Other Advanced Dressings

Antimicrobial

Silver



Non-silver

Active

Biomaterials



Skin-substitute

Advanced Wound Care Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns

Advanced Wound Care Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home healthcare

Others

Advanced Wound Care Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Australia



Vietnam



Thailand

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Advanced Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

