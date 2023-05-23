Scientists from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Louisville have developed a revolutionary solar cell using yttrium-doped tin oxide nanoparticles. The innovation improves charge extraction and overall cell performance.Scientists from NREL and the University of Louisville have built an inverted perovskite solar cell with an electron transport layer (ETL) based on yttrium-doped tin oxide (SnO2) nanoparticles. "The cell is suitable for production, and there is a startup from Louisville - SoFab Inks - that is doing just that," researcher Thad Druffel told pv ...

