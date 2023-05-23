DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of AGM 23-May-2023 / 10:05 GMT/BST

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

The results of the polls are as follows:

VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES RESOLUTION % % % of ISC VOTED FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD 1 168,773,601 100.00 6,139 0.00 168,779,740 65.01% 148,058 2 167,952,389 99.43 957,863 0.57 168,910,252 65.06% 17,416 3 168,918,961 100.00 634 0.00 168,919,595 65.06% 8,073 4 144,012,956 87.58 20,414,479 12.42 164,427,435 63.33% 4,500,233 5 168,838,760 99.96 70,496 0.04 168,909,256 65.06% 18,542 6 168,766,151 99.91 143,733 0.09 168,909,884 65.06% 17,784 7 158,534,943 93.86 10,373,723 6.14 168,908,666 65.06% 18,872 8 162,263,744 96.07 6,646,360 3.93 168,910,104 65.06% 17,564 9 162,265,176 96.07 6,644,578 3.93 168,909,754 65.06% 17,914 10 168,356,575 99.67 559,304 0.33 168,915,879 65.06% 11,789 11 168,869,628 99.97 46,841 0.03 168,916,469 65.06% 11,329 12 163,276,353 96.67 5,632,868 3.33 168,909,221 65.06% 18,577 13 162,670,684 96.30 6,247,543 3.70 168,918,227 65.06% 9,571 14 164,466,729 97.37 4,445,701 2.63 168,912,430 65.06% 15,368 15 168,339,945 99.67 549,014 0.33 168,888,959 65.05% 38,839 16 162,199,766 96.02 6,717,856 3.98 168,917,622 65.06% 10,176

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 May 2023 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

