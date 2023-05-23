Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A3CUC1 | ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FD
Frankfurt
23.05.23
09:15 Uhr
1,484 Euro
-0,002
-0,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
23.05.2023 | 11:37
WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of AGM 23-May-2023 / 10:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

The results of the polls are as follows: 

VOTES       VOTES      VOTES           VOTES 
RESOLUTION        %         %         % of ISC VOTED 
       FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL           WITHHELD 
1       168,773,601 100.00 6,139   0.00 168,779,740 65.01%     148,058 
2       167,952,389 99.43 957,863  0.57 168,910,252 65.06%     17,416 
3       168,918,961 100.00 634    0.00 168,919,595 65.06%     8,073 
4       144,012,956 87.58 20,414,479 12.42 164,427,435 63.33%     4,500,233 
5       168,838,760 99.96 70,496   0.04 168,909,256 65.06%     18,542 
6       168,766,151 99.91 143,733  0.09 168,909,884 65.06%     17,784 
7       158,534,943 93.86 10,373,723 6.14 168,908,666 65.06%     18,872 
8       162,263,744 96.07 6,646,360 3.93 168,910,104 65.06%     17,564 
9       162,265,176 96.07 6,644,578 3.93 168,909,754 65.06%     17,914 
10      168,356,575 99.67 559,304  0.33 168,915,879 65.06%     11,789 
11      168,869,628 99.97 46,841   0.03 168,916,469 65.06%     11,329 
12      163,276,353 96.67 5,632,868 3.33 168,909,221 65.06%     18,577 
13      162,670,684 96.30 6,247,543 3.70 168,918,227 65.06%     9,571 
14      164,466,729 97.37 4,445,701 2.63 168,912,430 65.06%     15,368 
15      168,339,945 99.67 549,014  0.33 168,888,959 65.05%     38,839 
16      162,199,766 96.02 6,717,856 3.98 168,917,622 65.06%     10,176

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 May 2023 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245733 
EQS News ID:  1639535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
