Edinburgh office to boost local scientific innovation and collaboration

VectorBuilder, a global leader in gene delivery technologies, today announced the opening of a new office in Edinburgh. This strategic expansion aims to bolster its presence in the United Kingdom and enhance the organisation's ability to serve a region that represents one of its strongest customer bases.

VectorBuilder offers a full spectrum of gene delivery solutions covering virtually all research and clinical needs from bench to bedside. The company has branches in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Israel. To date, it has served more than 50,000 customers, which include universities, research institutions, biotech and pharma companies, and governmental agencies.

"When it comes to published scientific research, the UK is ranked third in the world with nearly 200 000 citable publications in 2020. With VectorBuilder's UK team rapidly growing and an organisational commitment to scientific research, it made sense for VectorBuilder to open an office in the country," said Christina McClure, PhD, Associate Sales Director of Europe, UK, and Scandinavia of VectorBuilder.

"When scientists partner with VectorBuilder, they eliminate the pain points in vector cloning and gene delivery. Our research overcomes the bottlenecks in gene delivery so the scientific community can rely on us to benefit their research and drug development. We proudly participated in the first human trial of an innovative gene therapy drug candidate for Menkes disease, a devastating congenital disorder, as well as recently partnered with Stand Up Therapeutics to produce and supply gene therapy products for the treatment of paralysis on a global level," said Kristofer Mussar, COO of VectorBuilder.

Having a presence in the UK will enable VectorBuilder to assist the scientific community in focusing on its core research activities while streamlining operational processes through its innovative gene delivery technologies. Additionally, being part of Edinburgh Technopole, a Pioneer Group in Midlothian Science Zone, further enhances VectorBuilder's commitment to supporting researchers by providing access to a dynamic ecosystem of scientific innovation and collaboration. This strategic move positions VectorBuilder to leverage the state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise available within the Technopole, fostering strong partnerships with leading academic institutions and biotech companies in the region.

"As a provider of AAV viral vectors, VectorBuilder has played a crucial role in freeing up our time to focus more on research by providing large quantities of high-quality viral vector for in vivo applications. Having access to VectorBuilder solutions will enable researchers across the UK to spend more time on hypothesis-driven investigations and data analysis, rather than labour-intensive AAV production," said Martin Madill, Senior Scientist at Purespring Therapeutics.

The Edinburgh office will closely collaborate with researchers, offering personalised support and guidance. This hands-on approach will provide the peace of mind that projects are executed accurately and efficiently from the outset, minimising the risk of errors and delays that could impact research progress.

About VectorBuilder Inc.

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner of thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world, VectorBuilder is the single source provider for the design, development, and optimisation of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its award-winning Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, sparing them the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. This global company features high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions including advanced AAV capsid engineering capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP facilities. Its CGT products have obtained IND approvals from regulatory authorities including the FDA. With cutting-edge R&D and CDMO manufacturing capacity, the VectorBuilder team is committed to providing the most effective gene delivery tools and solutions for life sciences research and genetic medicine.

