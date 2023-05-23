Options Technology, the leading capital markets services provider, today announced a new partnership with ETD (previously Euromoney TRADEDATA), a leading provider of symbology, reference data, corporate actions and legal entity data for the derivatives market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005667/en/

Options Announces Partnership with ETD to Provide Innovative Trading Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through this partnership, ETD will provide its clients with access to Options' high-quality data, utilizing a pre-deployed technology stack that consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalised tick data. This will provide ETD's clients with comprehensive access to the global FX and CFD markets.

The announcement follows Options' acquisition of ACTIV Financial and the subsequent integration of its normalised data services and API. Options now provide clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to partner with ETD, who are recognized as one of the leading providers of symbology and reference data for the derivatives market. This partnership will further the expansion of our data offering and provide clients with access to high-quality data in real-time, alongside the most innovative trading solutions and expertise in the sector.

As we expand our services into new regions and territories, we look forward to working with ETD to build on this momentum and our shared vision for service excellence, industry-leading products and choice for our customers across the capital markets."

Simon Coughlan Interim General Manager and Technology Director for ETD added, "We are proud to partner with Options and be the only global symbology provider that can offer Activ Symbology globally.

As the leading provider of IT infrastructure to firms operating in global capital markets, Options is the ideal partner for ETD as we continue to innovate in how we service the industry's need for new data sets and flexible solutions. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with Options, and to launching more joint solutions that will help our clients improve the efficiency of their trading operations."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its testing of OpenAI with realtime market data in Azure, its achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Infrastructure and its partnership with KX

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About ETD (www.euromoneytradedata.com):

Launched in 1997, ETD (previously Euromoney TRADEDATA) is known for its history of pioneering industry firsts that have transformed the way trading firms access and leverage mission-critical reference data. Its intelligent solutions have revolutionised everything from position limits and market data vendor symbology through to regulatory compliance support.

Supplying instrument data for over 100,000 contracts on over 110+ exchanges ETD is the reference data solution of choice for the world's top financial organisations, exchanges and regulators.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005667/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com