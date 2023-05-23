Sungrow's new power optimizer has a rated input power of 600 W, a maximum efficiency rating of 99.4%, and a weighted efficiency of 98.8%. It can accommodate up to 30 modules per string.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has unveiled a new power optimizer for applications in rooftop PV systems. "Thanks to the innovative shade-proof smart control technology developed by Sungrow, the SP600S can separately optimize mismatched modules," the company said in a statement. "To cope with the ever-changing shading conditions, resulting from varying sunlight angles and orientations, Sungrow's shade-proof ...

