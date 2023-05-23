The Addition of Two Non-executive Directors Further Accelerates Strategic Decision-Making Global Programmatic Business Growth

MiQ, a leading global programmatic media partner, today proudly announced the appointment of esteemed media and technology leaders Zillah Byng-Thorne and Rob Norman as non-executive directors to its Global Statutory Board.

"It's an honor to welcome Zillah and Rob to our statutory board to advise on MiQ's ongoing global initiatives," said Gurman Hundal, Co-founder and Global Chairman, MiQ. "Both possess unique skill sets and leadership experiences that will contribute greatly to MiQ's future growth ambitions in the programmatic arena. We look forward to learning from them, their contributions, and are eager to see what new heights the company reaches with their guidance."

With more than 20 years of experience in c-suite leadership roles, Byng-Thorne brings proven expertise in driving operational excellence for companies in online gaming, digital media and e-commerce to MiQ. Most recently, Byng-Thorne served as CEO of Future plc., a global platform for specialist media a position she held for nearly a decade which transformed under her leadership. Prior to Future, she held numerous CEO, CFO and non-executive director roles at companies including Trader Media Group, Fitness First Limited, Thresher Group and more. In addition to MiQ, Byng-Thorne also serves as Non-Executive Chair of TrustPilot Group plc. and Non-Executive Director of NCHL plc.

"I feel privileged to take on this role at an exciting time for the industry and for MiQ, and see great value in the experience the board and I will lend to each," said Byng-Thorne. "I look forward to serving the board as MiQ experiences ongoing growth as a prowess in the programmatic space."

A trusted advisor to MiQ's board since 2019, Rob Norman is a highly respected and well-established luminary in the media technology sector. Most recently, Norman held executive leadership positions, including CEO North America, Global Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and advisory roles, at GroupM, the world's leading media investment company. Norman currently serves on numerous boards in the media technology space, including Simpli.fi, Piano, Nova and Barrington Media, and held prior board director roles with BBC Global News Limited and Comscore.

"I'm honored to officially join the Global Statutory Board," said Norman. "I'm hopeful that my experience advising the company, along with new collaboration with other board members, will further MiQ's aim of delivering best-in-class solutions to the programmatic media space."

MiQ's Global Statutory Board is comprised of world-class sector advisors focused on critical thinking through the lens of an outside-in perspective. Its role is to fulfill obligations around corporate governance and compliance, annual budgets, and reforecasts proposed by the Global Chairman in conjunction with the Global Executive Board. The board is also responsible for approving proposed capital structure changes, long term strategy, and M&A activity, including future investments.

Byng-Thorne and Norman join existing board members Gurman Hundal, MiQ Co-founder and Global Chairman, Lee Puri, MiQ Co-founder, Xavier Robert, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Bridgepoint, and Charles Welham, Director at Bridgepoint, bringing the total number of Statutory Board members to six. Prior Statutory Board members Stewart Easterbrook and Ashwini Karandikar will continue as long term advisors to the company.

The new non-executive board additions come in the wake of several strategic initiatives, including a multi-year commercial agreement with Samba TV and the acquisition of AirGrid, further solidifying MiQ's stronghold as a dominant force in the programmatic media space.

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. Our company has been recognized numerous times for our stellar contributions both internally and externally including for Ad Age's 2023 Best Places to Work Award, 2022 Inc. Programmatic Power Players list, and AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

You can find out more here: wearemiq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005265/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Nicole Sullivan

Gregory FCA

(212)-398-9680

nsullivan@gregoryfca.com